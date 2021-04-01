Abacus Plumbing Wins 'Top New Dealer' Award In The Nation For Water Treatment And Filtration Sales

HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnering recognition for helping Houstonians stay safe in the middle of a pandemic, Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has earned WaterTech's prestigious "Top New Dealer" award for 2020. Partnering with WaterTech – an industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of residential and commercial water conditioning and filtration systems – Abacus Plumbing won the recognition for its record sales aimed at enhancing and ensuring safer drinking water.

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical

"We congratulate Abacus Plumbing and the many dealers who saw outstanding sales growth in 2020," said WaterTech president Bryce Linton. "We're proud to support your business and provide value to your efforts in making things happen."

COVID-19 presented many challenges in 2020, including the safety of fundamental necessities such as air and water. A TV investigation uncovered high levels of a toxic and cancer-causing chemical – chromium-6 – in Houston's water supply.

But, along with providing a REME HALO ® air-filtration system scientifically proven to be 99.9% effective against the deadly coronavirus, Abacus Plumbing's water treatment program gave resident and commercial customers peace of mind about their water.

"By properly installing and managing technology from great companies such as WaterTech, we've made Houston's water taste better and be safer," said Abacus Plumbing Water Treatment Operations Manager Shane King.

Abacus Plumbing's Whole-House Carbon Water Filtration, Softener and Reverse Osmosis equipment can dramatically reduce water contaminates. In addition to healthier skin, soft water can extend the life of expensive appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, water heaters, faucets and fixtures while also saving money on cleaning chemicals, soap and fabric softeners.

"We're especially proud to receive this award in what has been such a trying year," said Abacus Plumbing Founder & CEO Alan O'Neill. "With our expert knowledge and WaterTech's high-tech equipment, we've done our best to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on Houston's water."

In addition to its latest award, Abacus Plumbing's installation, equipment and management has received countless rave reviews from customers satisfied with their water.

ABOUT ABACUS

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been serving Texas since 2003. Founded by master plumber Alan O'Neill, Abacus Plumbing maintains an A+ rating and has earned multiple years of Awards for Excellence with the Better Business Bureau. Abacus only hires licensed and certified technicians who pass a rigorous drug and background check. All pricing is provided up front and offers a 100 percent job satisfaction guarantee. ABACUS is part of Wrench Group, LLC, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. Wrench Group collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually across twelve markets and sixteen brands in the United States. For more information, please visit us at wrenchgroup.com . To learn more about Abacus Plumbing in Houston, visit abacusplumbing.net or for Austin, visit abacusplumbing.com .

Licenses: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

