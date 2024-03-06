AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Data at 2024 Annual AAD Meeting Showcasing Depth and Strength Across Dermatology and Aesthetics Portfolios

A total of 29 abstracts, including three late-breaking presentations, demonstrate AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics' shared commitment to advancing science across a spectrum of immune-mediated dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, today announced they will present 29 abstracts, including three late-breaking presentations, during the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 8-12, in San Diego, California. The presented data across AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics' extensive portfolios reinforce the companies' ongoing commitment to developing transformative medical dermatology and aesthetic treatments to advance and redefine the standard of care for patients.

The oral and poster presentations from AbbVie highlight efficacy, durability and safety data across the company's dermatology portfolio. Notable presentations include:

Efficacy data of RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) on nighttime itch and sleep disturbance, and minimal disease activity in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

(upadacitinib) on nighttime itch and sleep disturbance, and minimal disease activity in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis Data evaluating the efficacy of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa) on difficult to treat areas including for the treatment of scalp and nail psoriasis compared to apremilast in adults with moderate psoriasis, and safety and efficacy of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa) in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis with palmoplantar (nonpustular) involvement

(risankizumab-rzaa) on difficult to treat areas including for the treatment of scalp and nail psoriasis compared to apremilast in adults with moderate psoriasis, and safety and efficacy of SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis with palmoplantar (nonpustular) involvement Data evaluating changes in tissue-resident memory T cell (Trm) populations after high-induction dosing of SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

AbbVie is also presenting data across a number of underserved dermatologic diseases across new and existing molecules. Key research includes:

Phase 2 efficacy and safety data for lutikizumab (ABT-981), which has a novel mechanism of action, in the treatment of moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa being presented for the first time at a medical meeting

Efficacy and safety results of a Phase 2, 52-week study for upadacitinib in the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo

New data on disease and economic burden of alopecia areata in the United States

"AbbVie's commitment to advancing standards of care in dermatology is underscored by the breadth of new research presented at AAD this year," said Andrew Anisfeld, Ph.D., vice president, global medical affairs, Immunology, AbbVie. "We are dedicated to improving patient outcomes and helping to redefine treatment expectations so that all patients may feel free in their own skin."

With a growing pipeline of more than 60 programs in development, Allergan Aesthetics has one of the most robust portfolios for aesthetics innovation in the industry. At AAD the company will spotlight:

Detailed results from two Phase 3 studies of onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX ® Cosmetic) for the treatment of platysma prominence, an aesthetically unappealing disruption to the lines and contour of the lower face and neck that can occur as part of the natural aging process. Topline results shared in 2023 demonstrated all primary and secondary endpoints were met for both studies, 1 and if approved, onabotulinumtoxinA will be the first and only neurotoxin for this indication.

Cosmetic) for the treatment of platysma prominence, an aesthetically unappealing disruption to the lines and contour of the lower face and neck that can occur as part of the natural aging process. Topline results shared in 2023 demonstrated all primary and secondary endpoints were met for both studies, and if approved, onabotulinumtoxinA will be the first and only neurotoxin for this indication. Data on the safety and effectiveness of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC for injection in the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over the age of 21. 2 JUVÉDERM ® VOLUMA ® XC is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler to receive U.S. FDA approval for the improvement of moderate to severe temple hollowing with results lasting up to thirteen months with optimal treatment. 2

VOLUMA XC for injection in the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over the age of 21. JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC is the first and only hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler to receive U.S. FDA approval for the improvement of moderate to severe temple hollowing with results lasting up to thirteen months with optimal treatment. Data on a novel cosmetic regimen for mild to moderate facial acne.

"Allergan Aesthetics is focused on creating evidence-based products and technologies that advance aesthetics medicine and address the evolving needs of patients and providers globally," said John Maltman, Ph.D., vice president, global aesthetics medical affairs, Allergan Aesthetics. "With patient safety and optimal outcomes as our main priorities, we are proud to share our learnings and engage with the larger medical community at AAD."

Select AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics abstracts at AAD 2024 are outlined below. The 2024 AAD Annual Meeting e-Posters are available here and late-breaking sessions are available here.

Abstract Titles Presentation Details (All Times PT) ALOPECIA AREATA Real-World Work Productivity Losses and

Associated Costs in Patients with Alopecia

Areata in the US

March 9, 2024, 10:55 AM – 11:00 AM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 1, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion ATOPIC DERMATITIS Treatment With Upadacitinib Increases the

Achievement of Minimal Disease Activity

Among Patients with Moderate-to-Severe

Atopic Dermatitis: Results from Phase 3

Studies (Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2) March 8, 2024, 9:05 - 9:10 AM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 2, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Upadacitinib Improves Atopic Dermatitis

Related Nighttime Itch and Reduces Sleep

Disturbance: Analysis of Time Spent in

Response State from the Integrated Phase 3

Measure Up 1 & 2 Clinical Trials March 8, 2024, 9:20 - 9:25 AM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 2, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA A Phase 2 Multicenter, Randomized,

Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Study to

Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of

Lutikizumab (ABT-981) in Adult Patients with

Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Who Have Failed Anti-TNF Therapy March 9, 2024, 9:30 – 9:40 AM Late-Breaking Presentation Session 1, Room 20BCD PSORIASIS High Induction Dosing of Risankizumab in

Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque

Psoriasis: 52 Week Results from the Phase

2 KNOCKOUT Study March 9, 2024, 9:10 - 9:20 AM Late-Breaking Presentation Session 1, Room 20BCD Efficacy of Risankizumab Versus Apremilast

Among Patients with Scalp or Nail Psoriasis

from the Phase 4 IMMpulse Study March 9, 2024, 3:00 - 3:05 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 2, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Long Term Real-World Achievement of Skin

Clearance Treatment Targets

and Maintenance of Response

with Risankizumab in Patients with Moderate

to Severe Psoriasis: 2-year Results from

the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry March 9, 2024, 3:10 PM - 3:15 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 2, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Achievement of High NPF Treatment Targets

After 52 Weeks in Psoriasis Patients

Switching to Risankizumab After Suboptimal

Response to Secukinumab or Ixekizumab March 9, 2024, 3:30 - 3:35 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 2, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Long-term Safety and Efficacy

of Risankizumab for the Treatment

of Moderate to-Severe Plaque

Psoriasis: Interim Analysis of Results from

the LIMMitless Open-label Extension

Trial For up to 6 Years of Follow-up March 10, 2024, 2:30 PM - 2:35 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 1, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Efficacy and Safety After 52 weeks

in Psoriasis Patients Switching

to Risankizumab After Suboptimal Response

to Secukinumab or Ixekizumab - a Subgroup

Analysis March 10, 2024 , 2:40 PM - 2:45 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 1, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Efficacy of Risankizumab for Moderate-to-

Severe Plaque Psoriasis Through

304 Weeks: Subgroup Analysis by

Baseline Demographics and Disease

Characteristics from the LIMMitless Trial March 10, 2024, 2:45 PM - 2:50 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 1, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Safety and Efficacy of Risankizumab in Adult

Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque

Psoriasis with Palmoplantar (nonpustular)

Involvement: Change in PASI and PPASI

from Phase 3b IMMprint Trial ePoster VITILIGO Efficacy and Safety after 52 weeks of Once-

Daily Upadacitinib in Adults with Extensive

Non-Segmental Vitiligo (NSV): Final Results

from a Phase 2 Multicenter, Randomized,

Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Dose-

Ranging Study March 9, 2024, 11:30 – 11:40 AM Late-Breaking Presentation Session 1, Room 20BCD Impact of Achieving FVASI 75 or T-VASI 50

on Patient- and Physician-Reported

Outcomes in Patients with Non-Segmental

Vitiligo (NSV) Receiving Upadacitinib During

a Phase 2 Study March 9, 2024, 2:20 PM – 2:25 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 2, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Psychometric Properties of the Vitiligo

Noticeability Scale (VNS) Using Data from a

Phase 2 Upadacitinib Study in Adults with

Non-Segmental Vitiligo March 9, 2024, 2:25 PM – 2:30 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 2, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion AESTHETICS Treating Platysma Prominence with

OnabotulinumtoxinA: Efficacy and Safety

Results from a Phase 3 Multicenter,

Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-

Controlled Study March 8, 2:35 - 2:40 PM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 1, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of

OnabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of

Platysma Prominence: Results from a Phase

3 Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind,

Placebo-Controlled Study March 8, 9:45 - 9:50 AM ePoster with Oral Presentation Poster Center 1, Upper Level, Sails Pavilion Improving Temple Hollowing With a

Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Gel, VYC-20L:

Results From a Multicenter, Randomized,

Evaluator-Blinded, Controlled Pivotal Study ePoster Comparable Efficacy and Less Dryness With

a Novel Cosmetic Regimen When Compared

to a Topical Drug Combination of Adapalene

0.1% and Benzoyl Peroxide 2.5% in

Subjects With Mild to Moderate Facial Acne ePoster

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3, and TYK-2.3 The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known.

Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ alopecia areata, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, giant cell arteritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Takayasu arteritis, ulcerative colitis and vitiligo are ongoing.4-17

Use of upadacitinib in vitiligo is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.18 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.18 Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing.19 - 24

About Lutikizumab (ABT-981)

Lutikizumab (ABT-981) is a dual-variable-domain interleukin (IL) 1α/1β antagonist being investigated in several immune-mediated diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and ulcerative colitis. Studies have shown IL 1α and 1β are elevated in HS lesions.26 Lutikizumab is an investigational agent and is not approved by regulatory authorities. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

