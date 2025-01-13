AbbVie and Simcere Zaiming Announce Partnership to Develop a Novel Trispecific Antibody Candidate in Multiple Myeloma

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Simcere Zaiming, a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (HKEX: 2096) today announced an option to license agreement to develop SIM0500, an investigational new drug candidate. SIM0500 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM), in both China and the U.S.

SIM0500 is a humanized trispecific antibody that targets GPRC5D, BCMA, and CD3, developed independently by Simcere Zaiming using their T-cell engager polyspecific antibody technology platform. This molecule features a low affinity/high target-activating CD3 engaging arm and binding sites for the two tumor antigens: G-Protein-coupled receptor class 5 member D (GPRC5D) and B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). SIM0500 has shown strong T cell cytotoxicity against multiple myeloma (MM) cells by leveraging a combination of various antitumor effects.

"As a leader in hematologic malignancies, AbbVie is committed to advancing innovative treatments for complex cancers like multiple myeloma through our relentless R&D efforts and collaborations," said Mariana Cota Stirner, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, therapeutic area head for hematology, AbbVie. "We look forward to partnering with Simcere Zaiming, to advance this novel trispecific antibody, which has the potential to help address significant unmet medical needs for people living with multiple myeloma"

"SIM0500 is developed via Simcere Zaiming's proprietary T-cell engager platform," said Renhong Tang, PhD, CEO of Simcere Zaiming. "We are excited to partner with AbbVie on this novel drug candidate and look forward to working together to advance the clinical development of SIM0500. "

Simcere Zaiming will receive an upfront payment from AbbVie and is eligible to receive option fees and milestone payments of up to $1.055B, as well as tiered royalties on net sales outside of the Greater China territory. AbbVie is eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales in the Greater China territory.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and in situ CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. AbbVie strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in AbbVie's Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About Simcere Zaiming

Simcere Zaiming is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (HKEX: 2096, "Simcere"). Founded in 2023, Simcere Zaiming dedicated to developing groundbreaking therapies to meet the unmet clinical needs of cancer patients globally. With a robust and innovative R&D pipeline featuring distinct clinical assets, Simcere Zaiming has successfully launched several innovative products in China, including COSELA®, Enweida®, Endostar®, and Enlituo®. The company is determined to deliver potentially transformative treatment options to cancer patients worldwide through its internal R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization capabilities, complemented by strategic collaborations with leading partners.

SOURCE AbbVie