AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 TEMPO-1 Trial Evaluating Tavapadon as a Monotherapy for Parkinson's Disease

Tavapadon met the primary endpoint in the pivotal Phase 3, TEMPO-1 fixed-dose monotherapy trial, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement from baseline in the MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III combined score at week 26

Trial also met key secondary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvement from baseline in the MDS-UPDRS Part II score

Results from the Phase 3 TEMPO-2 trial, studying tavapadon as a flexible-dose monotherapy, are expected by the end of 2024

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 TEMPO-1 trial for tavapadon as a monotherapy in early Parkinson's disease. Tavapadon is an investigational D1/D5 dopamine receptor partial agonist being studied as a once-daily treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The TEMPO-1 trial evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of two fixed doses (5 mg and 15 mg, once daily) of tavapadon as a monotherapy in adults with early Parkinson's disease. The trial met its primary endpoint – patients treated with tavapadon in both dose groups experienced a statistically significant reduction (improvement) from baseline compared to placebo (placebo: +1.8; 5 mg: -9.7; 15 mg: -10.2; p-value <0.0001 each dose versus placebo) in the Movement Disorder Society - Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Parts II and III combined score at week 26.

The TEMPO-1 trial also met the key secondary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in motor aspects of experiences of daily living (MDS-UPDRS Part II) in both tavapadon dose groups compared to placebo at week 26.

"The TEMPO-1 data, coupled with the previously reported TEMPO-3 adjunctive trial findings, further support the potential of tavapadon for people living with Parkinson's disease," said Primal Kaur, MD, MBA, senior vice president, immunology, neuroscience, eye care and specialty development, AbbVie. "This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing our neuroscience portfolio following the strategic acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics and further demonstrates our dedication to supporting patients at all stages of this challenging neurological condition. We look forward to sharing additional data later this year from the TEMPO-2 monotherapy trial."

The safety profile observed in the TEMPO-1 trial was consistent with prior clinical trials.1,2 The majority of adverse events reported were mild to moderate in severity.

Full results from the TEMPO-1 study will be submitted for presentation at future medical meetings and used to support regulatory submissions of tavapadon as a treatment for Parkinson's disease. Topline results from TEMPO-2, the Phase 3 flexible-dose monotherapy trial for tavapadon, are expected by the end of 2024.

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a chronic neurodegenerative disorder. It primarily results in progressive and debilitating motor symptoms, including decreased bodily movement, slowness of movement, rigidity, tremors and postural instability, all of which result from the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain.3

About Tavapadon

Tavapadon is a selective D1/D5 receptor partial agonist in development for Parkinson's disease and is currently being studied as a once-daily medicine for use as both a monotherapy and as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa. The safety and efficacy of investigational tavapadon has not been established.

TEMPO Clinical Development Program

The TEMPO clinical development program is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of tavapadon across a broad Parkinson's disease population, including two monotherapy Phase 3 trials (TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2) and one adjunctive Phase 3 trial (TEMPO-3). AbbVie is also conducting a fourth, open-label extension (OLE) trial (TEMPO-4) to assess the long-term safety and tolerability of tavapadon.

TEMPO-1 was a Phase 3 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, 27-week trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of two fixed doses of tavapadon as a monotherapy in early Parkinson's disease. The primary endpoint was the change from baseline in the MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III combined score. Key secondary endpoints included change from baseline in the MDS-UPDRS Parts II score and percentage of responders with "much improved" or "very much improved" on the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC).

The MDS-UPDRS was developed to evaluate various aspects of Parkinson's disease including non-motor and motor experiences of daily living and motor complications. It includes a motor evaluation and characterizes the extent and burden of disease across various populations.4 Part II contains 13 sub-scores for the motor experiences of daily living and Part III contains 33 sub-scores based on 18 items, several with right, left or other body distribution scores for the motor examination. The sub-score for each is summed to calculate the total scores. The scale range for Part II+III Total Score is 0-184 (Part II maximum total score of 52 + Part III maximum total score of 132). The higher the score the greater the severity. A negative change from baseline represents an improvement in motor function.5

A total of 529 adults between the ages of 40-80 were enrolled in the trial. All had a confirmed diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and had disease duration (from time of diagnosis) of less than three years. Patients were randomized to receive tavapadon titrated to 5 milligrams, tavapadon titrated to 15 milligrams or placebo, orally and once-daily.

More information on the TEMPO trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov:

TEMPO-1: NCT04201093

TEMPO-2: NCT04223193

TEMPO-3: NCT04542499

TEMPO-4: NCT04760769

