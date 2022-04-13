AbbVie Celebrates 30th Anniversary of CF Scholarship with Opening of Application Period for Students with Cystic Fibrosis

National scholarship awards $3,000 to 40 students living with cystic fibrosis (CF) for academic excellence, creativity and community involvement

Top 40 scholarship recipients are also eligible to receive one of two $25,000 Thriving Student Scholarships, awarded to an undergraduate and a graduate student

AbbVie CF Scholarship program awarded over $3.6 million in scholarships to CF students since 1993

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie today announced that the AbbVie Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 academic school year. This year's program marks 30 years of honoring and supporting young adults with CF as they pursue their educational dreams. Eligible undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply for the scholarship until May 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time by visiting www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com . Students can apply online or by downloading an application on the official scholarship website.

"The AbbVie CF Scholarship has changed my life by providing the means to pursue my academic goals," said Melissa W., 2021 Thriving Graduate Student. "I was honored to be recognized and have the chance to share my story with other students living with CF. A lot of people might not think they deserve recognition, but I'm proof to never underestimate yourself and reach for your dreams – great things can follow!"

AbbVie will award 40 students living with CF a $3,000 scholarship for use toward higher-education expenses during the 2022-2023 academic school year. Those 40 students will also be given the opportunity to compete for an additional $22,000 through one of two AbbVie CF Scholarship award categories: Thriving Undergraduate Student and Thriving Graduate Student.

The 2022 Thriving Undergraduate and Thriving Graduate Scholarship recipients will be announced by AbbVie in the fall. Both awards are granted based on a combination of exceptional academics and achievements, essays and creative presentations, as well as public votes.

"It has been a remarkable 30 years of celebrating the creativity, brilliance and determination of students living with CF. Year after year, we are inspired by their stories and ambition to leave a lasting impact on their communities while following pursuit of their dreams," said John Duffey, Vice President, U.S. Specialty, AbbVie. "We are committed to upholding this legacy with the same strength and passion shown to us every year by our CF Scholars."

The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of the company's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of more than 30,000 people in the United States. Today, more than half of the CF population are age 18 or older.1 For more information about the scholarship, please visit www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com .

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs of those living with this condition.1 In patients with CF, a thick, sticky mucus is produced in certain organs throughout the body, most commonly the lungs and digestive system. The mucus build-up in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing and may lead to life-threatening lung infections. In the pancreas, the thick mucus may prevent the release of digestive enzymes and proper food digestion, potentially leading to malabsorption and malnutrition.

About the AbbVie CF Scholarship

The AbbVie CF Scholarship was established 30 years ago in recognition of the financial burdens many families touched by CF face and to acknowledge the achievements of students with CF. Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded over $3.6 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students. The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of AbbVie's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of more than 30,000 people in the United States. Today, more than half of the CF population are age 18 years or older.1

It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. More information about the AbbVie CF Scholarship criteria and application can be found at www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram .

References:

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. About Cystic Fibrosis. https://www.cff.org/What-is-CF/About-Cystic-Fibrosis/ . Accessed April 2022.

