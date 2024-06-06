AbbVie Launches First-of-its-Kind Contest to Empower People Living with Migraine in their Careers

The submission period is now open to individuals living with migraine for the new AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest, awarding winners with a financial prize that they may decide to use to support their career and professional development goals

As the only company with three treatment options designed to meet patient needs across the spectrum of migraine, AbbVie is dedicated to addressing the impact of migraine in the workplace

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today launched the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst AwardTM, a first-of-its-kind contest designed to support the career, workplace, and professional development aspirations of people living with migraine. With more than 113 million workdays lost in the U.S. each year to the disease and its symptoms, migraine can have a major impact in the workplace.1 Twenty contest entrants will win up to $2,500 that they can decide to use toward career support, including career counseling, professional development programs, and networking opportunities.

Visit the website to learn more and enter: http://www.migrainecareercatalyst.com/.

"With the launch of the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award, we're taking our commitment to the migraine community beyond the medicine and hoping to empower migraine patients to pursue their career goals with confidence," said Jag Dosanjh, senior vice president, AbbVie, and president, neuroscience and eye care. "While migraine has a significant impact on many areas of life, including work, we are proud to support people living with the disease as they strive for migraine freedom."

Migraine is the world's second leading cause of disability2, impacting millions of people worldwide and nearly 40 million in the U.S. alone.3 In the workplace specifically, findings from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) study, and more recent findings from the CaMEO-International study, revealed substantial stigma against people living with migraine, with many feeling that co-workers and supervisors perceive their migraine attacks as an excuse to dismiss responsibilities at work.4,5

"Common migraine symptoms – including extra sensitivity to lights, sounds and smells, nausea, intense pain, difficulty thinking clearly and more – can make it difficult or impossible to work," said Dr. Dawn Buse, clinical professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, fellow of the American Headache Society (AHS), and board member of the Headache Cooperative of the Pacific (HCOP). "With the recent progress in migraine management, people living with migraine have more options than ever before to live their lives the way they want to, both in the workplace and beyond. This contest helps to support that objective."

Individuals living with migraine are invited to visit the contest website at www.migrainecareercatalyst.com and follow instructions to submit either (a) an essay not to exceed 3,000 characters in length, (b) a video up to three minutes in length, OR (c) an audio clip up to three minutes in length that describes their experience with migraine, their career goals, and how this award might help them in their career.

The submission period for the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award is now open and will close at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sept. 3, 2024. The winners will be announced on or about November 15, 2024. Please see full contest Official Rules at http://www.migrainecareercatalyst.com/.

About AbbVie in Migraine

AbbVie is the only company with three prescription treatments designed to meet patient needs across the full spectrum of migraine to help patients living with this debilitating disease. At AbbVie, we are committed to empowering people living with migraine disease. We advance science that enables healthcare providers to care for people impacted across the spectrum of migraine. Through education and partnerships with the migraine community, we strive to help those with migraine navigate barriers to care, access effective treatments and reduce the impact of migraine on their lives.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

