LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC 360 Bar founder Tim Laros has announced the national rollout of the company's new Daily Nutrient Coverage Initiative, aimed at helping Americans close persistent nutrient gaps that occur even among people who believe they eat "mostly healthy." The initiative follows new insights revealing that modern routines make it difficult for most adults to meet essential daily nutrient needs.

Laros explains that the issue is rooted in convenience–driven eating patterns, not a lack of effort.

ABC 360 Bar Founder Tim Laros Announces National "Daily Nutrient Coverage Initiative" to Combat Widespread Nutrient Gaps ABC 360 Bar Founder Tim Laros Announces National "Daily Nutrient Coverage Initiative" to Combat Widespread Nutrient Gaps

"People aren't doing anything wrong," he says. "Busy schedules push us toward choices that are fast and familiar. That doesn't always translate to getting the nutrients your body needs every day."

Most daily food decisions rely on quick filters such as:

Will this keep me full?

Is it high–protein?

Is it quick and convenient?

"Those are normal questions," Laros says. "But they don't guarantee micronutrient coverage. A meal can be filling and protein–rich while still lacking the basics."

Common habits that contribute to nutrient shortfalls include repeating the same breakfast or lunch daily, building meals around a single trending nutrient like protein, irregular intake of vegetables and whole grains, and assuming "clean ingredients" equal complete nutrition.

Fiber: The Most Overlooked Missing Nutrient

Fiber consistently ranks among the nutrients Americans miss most. With many people relying on grab–and–go food options, refined grains and low–fiber packaged snacks often replace fiber–rich foods such as beans, berries, and vegetables.

"Fiber disappears first on hectic days," Laros says. "You feel fine, but you're not getting what your body actually needs."

Where Gaps Really Form: The Missed–Meal Moment

Laros highlights that the largest nutritional gaps appear when a planned meal gets skipped and replaced with whatever is available. In these moments, people typically choose something filling rather than something nutritionally balanced.

"A single missed meal can wipe out the progress from your best days," he says.

The ABC 360 Bar Solution

As part of the new initiative, Laros is spotlighting the ABC 360 Bar—a high–fiber, protein–rich bar designed to provide reliable nutrient support on busy days.

"Good–enough eating isn't designed to cover every need," Laros says. "Anchoring your routine with reliable nutrient coverage—like the ABC 360 Bar—helps people stay on track without overhauling their lifestyle."

Media Contact:

Ted Frankel

949-760-1590

[email protected]

SOURCE ABC 360