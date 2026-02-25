LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Laros, founder of ABC 360, is launching a community outreach initiative to distribute free ABC 360 nutrition bars to people experiencing homelessness in downtown Los Angeles. Tim Laros and the ABC 360 team will partner with local shelters and outreach organizations to provide nutritious, shelf-stable bars designed to deliver sustained energy and basic micronutrient support.

Motivated by a commitment to accessible nutrition, Tim Laros said, "No one should go hungry or face a day without proper fuel. ABC 360 bars are built to be wholesome, convenient, and dignified—exactly what we want to offer our neighbors in need." The program focuses on equitable distribution at daytime service centers, street outreach points, and coordinated mobile events vetted by partner agencies.

ABC 360 nutrition bars were selected for the initiative because of their balanced macronutrient profile, clean ingredients, and portability—attributes that address immediate hunger and help support daily activity. Tim Laros emphasized that safety and respect are core to the effort: each distribution will follow public-health guidelines, include ingredient and allergen information, and coordinate with caseworkers to connect recipients to additional services.

The initial rollout will provide thousands of bars over the next month, with plans to scale based on community response and donor support. Tim Laros is also inviting other businesses and individuals to join the effort through monetary donations, in-kind contributions, or volunteer time. ABC 360 will publish distribution schedules and partner details on its website and social channels.

Media and community organizations interested in partnering with Tim Laros and ABC 360 for this outreach should contact the ABC 360 press team to arrange interviews, coordinate logistics, or request product donations. Tim Laros and his team are available for on-site visits and press briefings.

About Tim Laros

Tim Laros is the founder of ABC 360, a nutrition company focused on clean, functional food solutions and community-first initiatives that combine product impact with social responsibility.

