Tim Laros of ABC 360 Unveils a New Standard in Convenience Nutrition: The Protein Meal Bar That Eats Like a Real Meal

CENTURY CITY, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Laros of ABC 360 today announced the launch of its first product line, the ABC 360 Protein Meal Bar, a breakthrough innovation designed to deliver real meal-level nutrition — not just another protein headline.

Tim Laros ABC 360 magine if a bar could deliver nutrition of a healthy meal. No other bar does this. This wasn't possible, until now. What other bars wish they could do. ABC 360 - built like a meal. Meal-level nutrition. Don't settle for less. Stop skipping meals. Carry one. There's no perfect meal. But this bar was built like one. ABC 360. Built like a healthy meal imagine if a bar could deliver nutrition of a healthy meal. No other bar does this. Wasn't possible, until now Tim Laros ABC 360 Variety Sampler

In a market awash with snack bars centered around a single nutrient claim, ABC 360 was created with a different mission: to offer true, balanced nourishment in a form that's fast, satisfying, and genuinely complete. Each bar combines 20 grams of protein, 12 grams of fiber, 26 essential vitamins and minerals, and 320–350 calories to provide the nutrition of a complete meal that fits in your pocket.

"Most protein bars are built around one number — usually protein," said Tim Laros , Co-Founder of ABC 360. "We set out to design something entirely different: a bar formulated more like a balanced meal, built for real life, not just gym life."

Engineered for people who need more than a snack disguised as nutrition, the ABC 360 bar was developed for busy days, travel, and life on the go — times when skipping a meal isn't an option.

What sets ABC 360 apart is its focus on complete, usable nutrition. Each bar contains a gentle, multi-source protein blend for easy digestion, high fiber for lasting satisfaction, and micro-encapsulated vitamins and minerals to support efficient absorption and a better overall eating experience. ABC 360 bars are also free from added oils and EPG, reflecting the company's commitment to cleaner, smarter food choices.

"We didn't want to make another bar that overpromises on the front and underdelivers in the formula," said Emily Brown, MS, IFNCP, Co-Founder of ABC 360. "ABC 360 is built to truly replace a meal when life gets hectic — balanced, complete, and made with intention."

ABC 360 sees its launch not just as a product release, but as the beginning of a shift toward a new standard in convenient nutrition — one that bridges convenience and completeness instead of forcing consumers to choose between them.

The ABC 360 Protein Meal Bar is available now at abc360bar.com.

About ABC 360

ABC 360 is a nutrition company reimagining convenience food for modern life. Built on the belief that fast food should still be real food, ABC 360 was founded by a team passionate about functional nutrition and ingredient integrity. The company's mission is simple: to help people eat well, even when life gets busy.

Contact:

Bert Decker

212-975-9387

[email protected]

SOURCE ABC 360