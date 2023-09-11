ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Celebrates New Store Opening in North Cape Coral with Chance to Win $250 Shopping Spree

Florida's largest family-owned wine and spirits retailer opens its second Cape Coral location.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, will open its second Cape Coral, Florida store Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and celebrate the occasion with a big giveaway. The store is located at 1513 Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

Grand Opening Celebration: On Saturday, September 16, ABC will host a grand opening celebration featuring a complimentary wine tasting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will also have a chance to enter an exclusive raffle to win a $250 shopping spree that includes ABC wine and spirits expert who will guide the winner in handpicking selections tailored to their tastes.

"We're thrilled to finally open and expand our presence in the Cape Coral community that's been so great to us for so many years," said Regional Vice President Mike McBride. "This store will have the same great service our guests experience all over the state and an even larger selection. We know our loyal guests and newcomers will be impressed with the newest location that's been a long time coming."

This new 12,000-square-foot store features wine, spirits and beer experts, thousands of popular brands and exclusive labels from the Sourced & Certified™ Collection, walk-in humidor, and gourmet section. Guests who are new to ABC can quickly sign up for ABC Access Rewards loyalty benefits like $10 off every $100 wine purchase, $5 coupons, free bottles, and Vault access for hard-to-find bottles like Pappy Van Winkle, Blanton's and more.

ABC has been serving Florida residents and visitors since 1936 and offers in-store services from sampling areas, a concierge service for large events and online shopping with curbside pickup or express delivery through abcfws.com. ABC has 125 locations in Florida, which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers, cigars and accessories. Each location is staffed with a knowledgeable, passionate team to help guests find what they are looking for and discover new favorites.

Store Hours of Operation:

Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, by visiting abcfws.com.

