ABC Honors TDIndustries as No. 1 Top-Performing U.S. Construction Contractor for Plumbing and HVAC and No. 12 Overall

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, a premier facilities service and mechanical construction firm with locations throughout the Southwest, ranked No. 1 among top plumbing and HVAC contractors on Associated Builders and Contractors' (ABC) 2024 Top Performers publication. This publication ranks ABC contractor members that build the country's most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects by work hours. TDIndustries also ranked No. 3 among top trade contractors and 12th of 250 overall nationally.

"Receiving this recognition is a testament to the dedication and excellence of TDIndustries' skilled workforce," said Executive Vice President Lauren Turner. "TDIndustries' mission is to consistently provide outstanding career opportunities by exceeding our customers' expectations. Throughout the organization, each employee-owner is committed to passionately pursuing excellence in all aspects of the job. I am incredibly proud of the culture of servant leadership that TD has built over 78 years."

As an ABC Top Performer, TDIndustries achieved Diamond Status in ABC's STEP Safety Management System, which helps the best-performing contractors achieve much safer incident rates than the U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC's Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC's Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, safety performance, talent management — including inclusion, diversity and merit — craft and management education and community relations.

In 2023, TDIndustries was awarded the National Safety Excellence Merit Award and the National Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence Award from ABC.

"These top contractors build the nation's most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, and their leadership teams and employees have thriving, growth-centric mindsets, strategic plans and goals," said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC.

"Business growth is never an accident. It results from a combination of tangibles and intangibles – including a robust culture, innovative tools, a commitment to total human health and a pragmatic appetite for risk," continued Bellaman. "We congratulate TDIndustries for operating successfully in a merit shop environment, attracting and retaining top construction talent and setting the standard in business growth."

Through STEP, AQC and other robust programs, TDIndustries demonstrates its capacity to do the following:

Sustain and grow its businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to industry-leading safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Commit to work environments that are inclusive and diverse

Develop opportunities for its employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

The ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 250 Performers, Top General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top Performers by Market, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential. ABC has also identified the Top Performers that hold one or more special designations. The Top Performers were ranked by the number of hours worked in 2023, as reported in their STEP applications. The rankings also include lists of top-performing companies in 18 market segments, such as government, health care, infrastructure, military, retail, religious, high tech, airport and sports complexes.

