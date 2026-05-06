ABC Kids Expo 2026 Returns to Las Vegas with Record Attendance Numbers, New Product Innovation, and Debut of New Product Showcase

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABC Kids Expo 2026, North America's largest gathering of juvenile products, returns to the Mandalay Bay Resort + Convention Center from May 13–15, 2026, bringing together over 3,000 attendees and 320+ exhibiting brands for three days of product discovery and demonstration.

In its 22nd year, ABC Kids Expo continues to be the premier show where brands preview new products, shape industry trends, and drive overall category growth for the remainder of the year and heading into 2027. Across the show floor, attendees will find hundreds of product debuts spanning baby gear, nursery, feeding, toys, and family lifestyle categories.

A new addition to the 2026 show is the launch of the New Product Showcase, featuring more than 60 brands. The showcase is designed to make it easier for buyers, media, and creators to easily navigate through a suite of emerging brands and new product innovation in one centralized destination. Featured brands in the showcase include:

"The energy around this year's show really reflects what ABC Kids Expo is all about, which is bringing the industry together to see what's new and what's next," said Aaron Pederson, All Baby & Child, ABC Kids Expo. "We've got strong exhibitor participation and record-breaking media and influencer attendance. The introduction of the New Product Showcase is a perfect example of how we're evolving the experience and value we bring to our exhibitors, buyers, and attendees, as well as showcasing what's coming next in the industry."

The ABC Kids Expo is open to media and industry officials. For more details about ABC Kids Expo, visit www.theabcshow.com and follow @theabcshow on Instagram.

About All Baby & Child

ABC Kids Expo (All Baby & Child), founded in March 2003, is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing events on behalf of the juvenile products industry. The corporation's main objective and purpose are to act as a business league that helps organize and manage trade shows to benefit juvenile product manufacturers, specialty store retailers, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives.

Media contact:

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SOURCE ABC Kids Expo