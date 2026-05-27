ABC Kids Expo 2026 Reveals the Trends Reshaping the Children's Product Industry

"Today's parents have raised the bar — they want beautiful design, smarter technology, and products that are safer and more sustainable, all without compromise," said Aaron Pederson, President, All Baby & Child, ABC Kids Expo. "This show proved the industry is not just listening, but delivering."

Here are the trends that defined the show:

Pattern Play is having a major moment, with checkerboard leading the charge. From strollers to carriers to bath products to swaddles, bold graphic prints are everywhere, and none more so than the classic checkerboard. The Bumbleride Indie stroller arrived in a striking blue and beige check, while the Mabe Carrier and Boon bathtub brought the pattern into unexpected categories. Even Itzy Ritzy's muslin blankets and bibs got the checkered treatment. Beyond checkerboard, BIBS debuted a playful dots collection, and Storq continued to champion their signature effortless aesthetic under their now-iconic "recovering beige mom" tagline. Shades of green are taking over the nursery and beyond. From sage to forest to deep emerald, green is no doubt the color of the year in baby products. Baby Björn's new Baby Carrier Hold landed in a beautiful green colorway, while UPPAbaby introduced both the Kona stroller and the Ciro high chair in the hue. Coco Village showcased a gorgeous array of building blocks spanning the entire green spectrum, and the Kiplie travel baby mat brought the palette on the go. Even the nursery diapering station got the treatment, with a full suite of green options including the Jool Baby Smart Wave Plus Touch Free Diaper Pail, wipes dispenser, change pad, and bath items. From the Amalfi Coast to the nursery: Riviera-inspired design shapes baby products. Think sun-drenched lemons, Mediterranean prints, and a breezy Italian coastal sensibility. Stokke debuted a gorgeous Yoyo stroller Riviera Collection, while Spearmintlove leaned in with vibrant lemon prints in their apparel lineup. Loulou Lollipop rounded out the look with lemon-adorned bibs and pacifier clips that would look right at home on a terrazzo countertop. Safer Baby is a movement, not just a trend. Parents are increasingly seeking out feeding and care products made from glass, stainless steel, and organic materials, and the industry is responding. Béaba showcased microwave-safe stainless steel feeding dishes and food storage, along with their iconic Babycook, now available in a glass and stainless steel version. Pigeon introduced silicone-wrapped glass baby bottles, and Chicco's glass hybrid bottles continue to gain traction. On the toy front, Apple Park is crafting rattles from corn husk fiber wrapped in organic cotton, while Green Toys is turning recycled plastic water bottles into plush toys. Organic cotton was nearly ubiquitous across the show floor. Bouclé has arrived in the baby category in a big way. The plush fabric beloved by interior designers has officially crossed over into juvenile products, showing up in carriers, nursing pillows, and nursery furniture alike. Cybex debuted a Bouncer and Carrier in sumptuous off-white bouclé with gold accents. Boppy reimagined their bestselling nursing pillow in the texture, and Babyletto introduced the Rizo bed in a sophisticated pink performance bouclé that would look at home in the most design-forward nursery. Next-Generation Pumping and Feeding is redefining the postpartum experience for moms. Today's breast pumps are smarter, more wearable, and more customizable than ever. Momcozy debuted the W1 Wearable Breast Pump, an industry-first featuring built-in warming and massage technology designed to support comfort and milk flow. Boon introduced the Modo and Modo Duo 3-in-1 Breast Pump System. Both brands are pushing toward app integration that helps moms learn about their baby's feeding patterns and personalize their pumping experience. Rounding out the feeding story, the Comia nursing pillow was a standout for breastfeeding moms looking for supportive comfort alongside their pumping routines.

The ABC Kids Expo is held yearly in Las Vegas, NV. The 2027 show will take place May 12-14 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The show is only open to the trade & media. For more information, visit theabcshow.com and follow @theabcshow on Instagram.

About All Baby & Child

ABC Kids Expo (All Baby & Child), founded in March 2003, is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing events on behalf of the juvenile products industry. The corporation's main objective and purpose are to act as a business league that helps organize and manage trade shows to benefit juvenile product manufacturers, specialty store retailers, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives.

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SOURCE ABC Kids Expo