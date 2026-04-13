ABCmouse Nominated for Regional Emmy® Award for "ABCmouse Visits Fenway Park | Baseball Adventure for Kids"

Award-Winning Early Learning Platform Earns Emmy Recognition for Educational Video

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Age of Learning, the company behind ABCmouse®, the #1 downloaded kids' education app trusted by families and educators for more than 15 years, today announced that "ABCmouse Visits Fenway Park | Baseball Adventure for Kids" has been nominated for a Regional Emmy® Award in the category of Children (12 and Under)—Short and Long Form Content. The nomination recognizes ABCmouse's unwavering commitment to a simple but powerful belief: that the best educational content doesn't ask children to choose between learning and being entertained, it delivers both.

ABCmouse nominated for a Regional Emmy!

The nominated program, written by Barbara Schwartz and produced in partnership with Major League Baseball and the Boston Red Sox, takes children on an immersive educational journey through the iconic Fenway Park, weaving together themes of history, teamwork, and early STEM concepts in an engaging, age-appropriate format. The production exemplifies ABCmouse's distinctive approach to learning — blending trusted curriculum with rich, real-world experiences that spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of learning.

"As someone who spent years living in New England, I know firsthand what Fenway Park means to families in that region, and to baseball fans everywhere," said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "For too long, 'educational' has been treated as a reason to lower the bar on entertainment. This nomination is proof that the opposite is true and when you raise the bar on both, something magical happens. Our team created something that kids will want to watch again and again, and every single viewing is building real skills. That's the ABCmouse difference."

"This Emmy nomination is a testament to the incredible creativity and craftsmanship of our entire production team and our partners at the Boston Red Sox," said Afsheen Family, VP of Production and Original Programming at Age of Learning. "At ABCmouse, we have built a full production team grounded in expert curriculum and dedicated to creating children's entertainment that is every bit as captivating as it is educational, and this nomination affirms that we're leading the industry in doing both."

"ABCmouse Visits Fenway Park" is part of ABCmouse's broader commitment to delivering original, high-quality content that goes beyond screen time to create meaningful learning moments. Through real-world partnerships including collaborations with NASA and the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, ABCmouse continues to set the standard for educational and entertaining media for children ages 2–8.

The nominated production credits are as follows:

Billie Weiss , Producer

, Producer Adam Glanzman , Producer

, Producer Afsheen Family , Producer

, Producer Mark Romano , Director

, Director Gordon Lessersohn , Producer

, Producer The Boston Red Sox

The all-new ABCmouse, which launched December 25, 2025, delivers a fully reimagined platform combining its proven early learning curriculum, shown to accelerate growth by 2x1 in math and reading, with personalized, interactive experiences for children ages 2–8. ABCmouse is available in both a free Basic mode and a Premium subscription, accessible on Google Play, the Amazon App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and the App Store.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the leading and most comprehensive digital learning resource for children ages 2–8. The all-new ABCmouse delivers the trusted curriculum families love that helps accelerate growth in reading and math through an entirely reimagined experience. Large-scale research studies show that ABCmouse accelerates learning and helps children make significant gains in early literacy and math skills.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 55 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

_____________________________ 1Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Reza

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Age of Learning, Inc.

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.