Age of Learning Strengthens Executive Team to Bring ABCmouse to More Families Worldwide

Company Appoints Cara Ely as SVP, Creative and Ariella Morik as VP Business Development

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Age of Learning, the company behind ABCmouse®, the #1 downloaded kids' education app trusted by families and educators for more than 15 years, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team: Cara Ely as SVP, Creative, and Ariella Morik as VP Business Development. Both hires reflect the company's continued investment in delivering innovative, engaging learning experiences to children and families everywhere.

"We are building the future of early childhood education, and that requires world-class talent across every dimension of our business," said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "Cara and Ariella bring extraordinary experience, vision, and a deep commitment to children's education. Together, they will play a pivotal role in shaping how ABCmouse looks, feels, and reaches families around the world."

Cara Ely, SVP, Creative

Ely brings more than 20 years of experience in product and creative leadership, with a track record of building and scaling digital experiences for hundreds of millions of users worldwide. She has held senior roles at King, Electronic Arts, and Meta, where she led cross-functional teams behind some of the world's most beloved IP including Candy Crush, Plants vs. Zombies, and Bejeweled, uniting technology, design, and storytelling to deliver high-impact products at scale.

In her new role, Ely will lead the visual and creative direction of ABCmouse's user experience, shaping how children and families engage with the platform every day. She is driven by a deep care for the end user and a belief that great products emerge from curiosity, and continuous iteration, values that align closely with Age of Learning's mission.

"ABCmouse has something rare: a product that genuinely puts children first and a team that cares deeply about getting it right," said Ely. "I'm thrilled to help shape what that experience looks and feels like for the next generation of families."

Ariella Morik, VP Business Development

Morik is a partnerships executive with more than a decade of experience building high-impact alliances across the content, data, and technology sectors. At Tripadvisor, she led strategic partnerships across key areas of the business, helping scale Tripadvisor Plus through partnerships with marquee brand partners including Target, Macy's, and Rent the Runway. She also spearheaded data licensing and AI collaborations with global technology companies including TikTok, Snap, Apple, and Yahoo.

Prior to Tripadvisor, Morik developed branded content partnerships at BuzzFeed and Kyra at the forefront of the digital media revolution and began her career in advertising on global accounts including IBM, P&G, Visa, and Nestlé Gerber. Her rare combination of brand, data, and technology partnership experience, alongside a proven instinct for building relationships that create lasting value, positions her to meaningfully expand ABCmouse's reach to more families worldwide.

"ABCmouse is one of the most trusted names in early childhood education, and that brand strength is an incredible foundation to build from," said Morik. "I'm excited to forge the partnerships that bring it to even more families around the world."

Ely and Morik are passionate about how AI can unlock more personalized, meaningful, and accessible learning experiences for every child. That shared belief makes them a natural fit for Age of Learning, a company that has spent more than 15 years helping children learn, grow, and thrive.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the leading and most comprehensive digital learning resource for children ages 2–8. The all-new ABCmouse delivers the trusted curriculum families love that helps accelerate growth in reading and math through an entirely reimagined experience. Large-scale research studies show that ABCmouse accelerates learning and helps children make significant gains in early literacy and math skills.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 55 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Reza

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Age of Learning, Inc.

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.