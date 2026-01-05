ABCmouse Unveils a Bold New Era in Early Learning with a Reimagined Experience Backed by 15 Years of Trust and Results

Age of Learning marks 15 years of impact with a reimagined ABCmouse and expanded access for families through a new free mode

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCmouse, the award-winning early learning platform trusted by families and educators for more than 15 years, today launched an all-new version of its program—completely reimagined to bring the magic of ABCmouse to life for today's kids. And, for the first time, ABCmouse is available to families with free mode.

ABCmouse unveils a bold new era in early learning Speed Speed

The new ABCmouse combines its proven early learning curriculum, shown to accelerate growth by 2x[1], with engaging activities to deliver personalized, interactive experiences, for children ages 2–8. With modern visuals and a fully updated brand identity, ABCmouse is entering a new chapter, one that keeps everything families have loved while meeting the needs of a new generation of learners.

"For 15 years, ABCmouse has transformed how millions of children learn and we are now taking our biggest step yet with a fully reimagined experience available to every family." said Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning. "This update isn't just about a new look. We've rebuilt the entire experience from the ground up to meet today's kids where they are. This is ABCmouse for a new generation—more engaging, more effective, and available to everyone."

Through partnerships with NASA and the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, children can explore real-world concepts through engaging, age-appropriate activities. A redesigned experience sets the stage for a platform that honors ABCmouse's legacy while fully embracing the way today's children learn best: through exploration and play.

"We know how powerful it is when learning feels like play," said Christine Woertink, SVP of Product at Age of Learning. "That's why we rebuilt ABCmouse to blend our deep curriculum expertise with rich, interactive play that empowers kids to explore, experiment, and grow with confidence."

ABCmouse is now available in two flexible options:

ABCmouse Basic : Free , ad-free access to curated daily activities designed to build foundational reading, math, and life skills.

: , ad-free access to curated daily activities designed to build foundational reading, math, and life skills. ABCmouse Premium: Full access to over 13,000 activities, personalized reading and math Learning Paths, multi-child profiles, offline mode, and more.

Every element of the new ABCmouse has been designed to spark curiosity and build core skills. From updated STEM-based games like Bot Beats, which introduces early coding fundamentals, to immersive experiences like Safari Park and Pet Town, ABCmouse invites children to learn through discovery and creativity. Along the way, children strengthen executive function and school readiness, while building essential future-ready skills like creativity, critical thinking, and adaptive problem-solving. Whether they're coding a robot dance or designing a zoo habitat, every interaction helps build confidence and prepares children to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

ABCmouse is available for free download on Google Play, the Amazon App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and the App Store. For more information about Age of Learning and its family of products, visit www.ageoflearning.com.

About ABCmouse

ABCmouse® is the leading and most comprehensive digital learning resource for children ages 2–8. The all-new ABCmouse delivers the trusted curriculum families love that helps accelerate growth in reading and math through an entirely reimagined experience. Large-scale research studies show that ABCmouse accelerates learning and helps children make significant gains in early literacy and math skills.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading developer of engaging and effective Pre-K through 2nd grade learning resources that help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company's research-based curriculum, developed by education experts, includes the award-winning programs ABCmouse®, Adventure Academy®, as well as the adaptive, personalized school solutions, My Math Academy®, My Reading Academy®, and My Reading Academy Español®. Having served over 50 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit AgeofLearning.com.

1 Randomized control trial conducted by Age of Learning. PreK children used ABCmouse for at least 2 days/week and for at least 1 hour per week. Go to www.aofl.com/research for more information.

