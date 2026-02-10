ABCS Insights and Neptune Retail Solutions Advance the Outcomes Era of Digital-Out-Of-Home in Canada with Sales Lift and iROAS Measurement

New collaboration closes measurement gap for digital out-of-home advertising

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCS Insights and Neptune Retail Solutions today announced expanded outcome-based measurement capabilities for digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising in Canada, enabling brands to quantify incremental sales lift and return on ad spend (iROAS) from physical-world media exposure.

The collaboration addresses a longstanding gap in the Canadian market, where brands have had limited options to measure the incremental business impact of DOOH. By bringing standardized sales-lift and iROAS measurement to Canada, ABCS and Neptune enable advertisers and agencies to evaluate DOOH with the same rigor as digital and retail media channels—unlocking more informed omnichannel media investment decisions.

"Media that isn't measured is too often undervalued," said Jerome Shimizu, chief executive officer, ABCS Insights. "Canadian brands have had limited visibility into what digital out-of-home advertising actually delivers beyond reach. By bringing outcome-based measurement to the market, we're helping shift DOOH from a reach-focused channel to a performance-evaluated investment category—and powering smarter growth decisions."

"We are pleased to expand our market-leading In-Store x DOOH targeted media product into Canada," said Bill Redmond, chief executive officer, Neptune. "This collaboration with ABCS has proven wildly successful in the U.S. in 2025, delivering market-leading outcomes for brands by driving consumers from out-of-store DOOH exposure to the shelf, in a way that is directly measurable to purchase."

ABCS Insights provides a comprehensive digital advertising and growth intelligence analytics platform for the Canadian market. For more information, reach out.

About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is a growth intelligence platform—a measurement and analytics solution that provides a unified view of how marketing and advertising drive real-world business outcomes. The company's platform is grounded in insights from thousands of studies and large-scale, real-world purchase data, enabling outcome-based measurement across channels, categories, and stages of the purchase journey. ABCS supports brands across virtually all industries—including CPG, retail, QSR, media, financial services, technology, and more—helping marketers plan, measure, and optimize marketing and advertising with confidence.

About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions is the unparalleled leader in omnichannel retail marketing across the US and Canada. Neptune's In-Store Media network is unmatched across 60,000 locations and 140 banners, including Albertsons, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, HEB, Kroger, Loblaw, Metro, Publix, Sobeys, Southeastern Grocers, Meijer, HyVee, Total Wine & More and Wakefern. Linked to its market-leading Digital Incentives Network at many of the same retailers plus BJ's and Target, along with Neptune's exclusive ability to combine in-store and Digital OOH content into a single platform with unparalleled precision, scale and proven results, the Company is "one of one" uniquely positioned to seamlessly drive traffic, conversion and profitable revenue growth for retailers and advertisers. For more information, visit www.neptuneretailsolutions.com .

