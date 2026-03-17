ABCS Insights Chosen by Flipp as the Standard for Customer Journey Outcomes Measurement

Giving brands and agencies the clarity they need to understand what drives brand impact, consideration, and incremental sales in the Flipp platform.

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCS Insights has been chosen by Flipp as the standard for measuring customer journey outcomes across the Flipp app — linking campaign performance to brand impact, consideration, and incremental revenue.

ABCS Insights' outcome measurement framework shows the Flipp platform demonstrates consistent incremental retail impact at scale.

Through this partnership, ABCS provides independent, third-party campaign measurement, enabling Flipp's advertisers, retailers, and agency partners to gain a holistic view of advertising performance. The standardized framework delivers visibility at both the national level and within individual retailer environments — across the purchase journey from awareness through incremental sales.

Using ABCS' outcome measurement framework, aggregated benchmarks from campaigns measured within the Flipp app demonstrate consistent incremental retail impact at scale. Across the analyzed campaigns, Flipp drove a median incremental sales lift of 7.39%, generated $3.88 in incremental return on ad spend, and increased basket size by 1.39%. These findings demonstrate measurable incremental growth across a set of Canadian campaigns within the Flipp platform, including increases in basket value and effective return on ad spend.

These benchmarks reflect platform-level performance across multiple consumer categories and Canadian retailers, providing transparent validation of the effectiveness of commerce media within the Flipp app. All results reflect incremental sales measured against matched control audiences using transaction-level purchase data.

"Advertisers expect clarity and consistency in how performance is measured — and insight into what truly drives campaign impact," said Justin Abraham, director of marketing science at Flipp. "By establishing a full-funnel measurement standard with ABCS, we're giving our clients more confidence in their performance data and enabling smarter planning and more optimized investment across the Flipp platform."

The standardized ABCS framework connects campaign activity within the Flipp app to retail purchase outcomes. Advertisers gain both a holistic view of performance across the customer journey and the ability to zoom into retailer-level results — supporting more confident campaign planning, budget allocation, and optimization.

"In the outcomes era, performance is defined by measurable business impact," said Jerome Shimizu, chief executive officer at ABCS Insights. "By choosing to standardize full-funnel measurement, Flipp is raising the bar for accountability and enabling its advertisers, retailers, and agency partners to make decisions based on campaign performance outcomes — from driving consideration and incremental store visits through incremental sales."

This announcement represents the third phase of ABCS Insights' expansion in Canada, following the launch of its full-funnel advertising effectiveness platform and additional outcome-based measurement initiatives across other media channels.

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About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is a leading measurement and analytics platform that provides a unified view of how marketing and advertising drive real-world business outcomes. Grounded in insights from thousands of studies and large-scale, real-world purchase data, the platform enables independent, outcome-based measurement across channels, categories, and stages of the purchase journey. By connecting the dots from consideration to purchase—and everything in between—ABCS Insights enables marketers to plan, measure, and optimize advertising as a true driver of growth.

About Flipp

Flipp is a leading retail media and digital shopping platform that connects millions of shoppers with retailers and brands through curated digital flyers, offers, and promotions. Operating across North America, Flipp partners with major retailers and consumer brands to drive engagement, influence purchase decisions, and deliver measurable sales impact. Through its platform, Flipp helps advertisers reach high-intent shoppers while providing retailers with tools to support traffic, conversion, and revenue growth.

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SOURCE ABCS Insights