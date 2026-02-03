ABCS Insights Launches in Canada to Power the Outcomes Advertising Effectiveness Era

Early Canadian measurement benchmarks show digital campaigns delivering a median 5.73% sales lift and $2.00 iROAS

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCS Insights today announced the availability of its full-funnel advertising effectiveness solutions in the Canadian market, expanding access to its integrated measurement and advertising analytics platform for brands, agencies, and publishers.

The expansion enables Canadian marketers to measure the impact of advertising across the entire consumer journey—from brand awareness and consideration to conversion and sales—connecting media exposure to business outcomes across digital, in-store, and out-of-home environments.

Proven Incremental Sales Lift - Digital ads in Canada deliver, according to ABCS Insights

Early Canadian campaign measurement normative results from ABCS Insights show a median incremental sales lift of 5.73% and a median incremental return on ad spend (iROAS) of $2.00 for digital media.

"Modern marketing has more signals than ever, but clarity on what actually drives incremental growth isn't always easy to discern," said Jerome Shimizu, CEO of ABCS Insights. "Launching ABCS solutions in Canada extends our vision of a unified growth intelligence framework—connecting media, promotions, and consumer behavior to real business outcomes across the full purchase funnel. We're personally thrilled to be expanding into Canada and partnering with such a vibrant marketing and innovation community."

ABCS Insights' platform integrates audience signals, foot traffic data, brand perception, and sales lift measurement to provide a comprehensive view of advertising performance across channels and at various stages of the purchase funnel. This enables marketers to plan, buy, optimize and measure campaigns with confidence—using consistent, outcome-based measurement rather than siloed metrics.

"Media that isn't measured is often undervalued," said Tom Acquaviva, Chief Revenue Officer at ABCS Insights. "Understanding how media moves product off the shelf helps brands unlock investment. Our expansion into Canada opens the door for brands, agencies, and platforms to operate in an outcomes-driven model—connecting media and commerce signals to measurable growth and revenue."

The Canadian launch supports multiple verticals, including CPG, retail and QSR across all media types, including digital, OOH/DOOH and shopper marketing. For more information about ABCS Insights' full-funnel advertising effectiveness solutions in Canada, connect with us .

About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is a growth intelligence platform—a measurement and analytics solution that provides a unified view of how marketing and advertising drive real-world business outcomes. The company's platform is grounded in insights from thousands of studies and large-scale, real-world purchase data, enabling outcome-based measurement across channels, categories, and stages of the purchase journey. ABCS supports brands across virtually all industries—including CPG, retail, QSR, media, financial services, technology, and more—helping marketers plan, measure, and optimize marketing and advertising with confidence.

