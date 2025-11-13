Vistar Media Partners with ABCS Insights to Quantify Sales Lift from Digital Out-of-Home Campaigns

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCS Insights today announced its designation by Vistar Media as an approved measurement partner, reinforcing both companies' commitment to advancing transparency and performance accountability in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) space. Through this partnership, ABCS Insights will empower Vistar Media clients to quantify the retail and e-commerce sales impact of their DOOH advertising campaigns across CPG and non-CPG categories.

Brands seeking to connect upper- and mid-funnel DOOH exposure to in-store and online purchase behavior can now measure incremental sales lift through ABCS's time-proven experimental design. Key performance drivers—including household penetration, purchase occasions, and sales per buying occasion—will be captured, revealing the catalysts behind campaign success.

ABCS Insights fuses geolocation technology with access to the location data of 70 million panelists, mobile device IDs, and item-level sales data from a 23-million-member receipt panel to uncover how DOOH exposure influences consumer purchasing. By linking exposed devices to time-stamped purchase data, ABCS isolates the incremental sales lift driven by each campaign.

"With Vistar Media's market-leading programmatic DOOH solutions, we're bringing a new level of rigor to how out-of-home exposure connects to real-world sales," said Jerome Shimizu, Founder and CEO of ABCS Insights. "By combining Vistar's powerful activation capabilities with ABCS's proven expertise in quantifying OOH sales lift, we're delivering a measurement solution unmatched in the industry."

About ABCS Insights

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, ABCS Insights is a leading provider of outcome-based advertising measurement. The company enables media publishers, advertising and media agencies, and intermediaries such as SSPs and DSPs to quantify the real-world impact of advertising.

Using a privacy-first, cookieless, and PII-free methodology, ABCS links media exposure to business outcomes through deterministic, test-versus-control models and scalable, survey-based approaches. It also offers advanced audience segmentation and in-flight optimization capabilities.

ABCS's full-funnel measurement is powered by a unified consumer panel dataset covering more than 40 million U.S. households. The platform provides retailer-specific, item-level sales data across nearly all major verticals, including CPG, QSR, hospitality, finance, travel, and technology.

Learn more at www.abcsinsights.com.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers, and media owners with the world's first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry's largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system, and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com.

