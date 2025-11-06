Inc. Recognizes ABCS Insights as 2025 "Power Partner": a Business Helping Other Companies Succeed Through Best-in-Class Products and Services

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced ABCS Insights as a 2025 Power Partner. This is a select list of American B2B companies assisting partners through best-in-class products and services.

Inc.'s Power Partner Awards recognize B2B companies that reliably help other businesses succeed across diverse sectors. Past honorees include industry giants like Intuit QuickBooks, Slack, and Insperity. The program functions as a vetted directory of top vendors and suppliers for small and midsize businesses. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards

Founded in 2020, ABCS Insights has quickly emerged as a leader in the advertising campaign measurement space. It provides full-funnel campaign validation and optimization—including brand lift, consideration lift, and sales lift—by linking ad exposure to business outcomes using privacy-safe (PII-free and cookieless), deterministic datasets.

Its measurement platform draws on unified datasets, including a:

23 million household receipt panel

20 million member survey panel

70 million user location data panel

ABCS also identifies purchase-based audience segments for advertisers, including custom-built segments and 75+ syndicated segments.

"Being recognized by Inc. as a leading B2B provider is an honor—and a testament to the trust our clients place in us," said Jerome Shimizu, CEO and Co-Founder of ABCS Insights. "We'll keep innovating to ensure advertisers maximize their return on ad spend."

About ABCS Insights

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, ABCS Insights is a leading provider of outcome-based advertising measurement. With a mission of "Making Media More Valuable," the company empowers media publishers, advertisers, media agencies, and intermediaries such as SSPs and DSPs, to quantify the real-world impact of advertising. Using a privacy-first, cookieless, and PII-free methodology, ABCS links media exposure to business outcomes through deterministic, test-versus-control models and scalable, survey-based approaches. ABCS also provides advanced audience segmentation and in-flight optimization capabilities, powered by a unified dataset covering over 40 million U.S. households.

For more about ABCS Insights visit www.abcsinsights.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

