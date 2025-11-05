ABCS Insights Named Preferred Measurement Partner of Screenverse to Advance OOH Attribution and Campaign Performance

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCS Insights, a leading ad effectiveness analytics company, today announced its selection as the primary measurement partner for Screenverse, the largest network of digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory. ABCS will enhance the attribution and performance measurement of Screenverse's digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising campaigns.

As part of the partnership, ABCS Insights will provide full-funnel campaign validation and optimization relating to brand, consideration, and sales lift. It will also report iROAS. To deliver these insights, ABCS leverages industry-leading deterministic datasets, including:

A 23 million-household receipt panel

A 20 million-member U.S. survey panel

A location dataset of 70 million individuals

This privacy-safe location data will enable precise visibility into which consumers are exposed to Screenverse's out-of-home placements—establishing a verifiable connection between ad exposure and downstream effects.

"We are thrilled to partner with Screenverse to provide a comprehensive measurement solution," said Jerome Shimizu, CEO of ABCS Insights. "Screenverse's industry-leading network of 100,000+ digital screens across 210 markets offers advertisers the versatility to drive results at every stage of the funnel. Our ability to measure and optimize each step of that journey complements that versatility perfectly."

"At Screenverse, we're always looking to align with partners who not only understand the evolving landscape of programmatic DOOH but push it forward. ABCS Insights stood out as our preferred measurement partner because of their deep expertise, flexible approach, and commitment to delivering actionable, omnichannel insights," said Montana Accavallo, SVP of Programmatic and Client Strategy at Screenverse. "As advertisers increasingly demand ROI, this partnership reinforces our shared belief that robust measurement is critical to unlocking the full potential of DOOH within the broader media mix."

About ABCS Insights

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, ABCS Insights is a leading provider of outcome-based advertising measurement. The company enables media publishers, advertising and media agencies, and intermediaries such as SSPs and DSPs to quantify the real-world impact of advertising.

Using a privacy-first, cookieless, and PII-free methodology, ABCS links media exposure to business outcomes through deterministic, test-versus-control models and scalable, survey-based approaches. It also offers advanced audience segmentation and in-flight optimization capabilities.

ABCS' full-funnel measurement is powered by a unified consumer panel dataset covering over 40 million U.S. households. The platform provides retailer-specific, item-level sales data across nearly all major verticals (including CPG, QSR, hospitality, finance, travel, and technology).

On August 12, 2025, ABCS Insights was announced as No. 59 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and No. 3 nationwide in the Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations category. These rankings reflect the company's rapid growth since its founding and its impact as a trusted source for independent, outcomes-based advertising measurement.

Learn more at www.abcsinsights.com

About Screenverse

Screenverse is the largest network of digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory in the physical world. Established in 2020, Screenverse connects advertisers to premium DOOH media nationwide. Over the last five years, they've built a robust portfolio of over 100,000 digital screens across 20 networks, including billboards, urban panels, and screens in retail spaces, residential buildings, cinemas, and more. Available via programmatic or direct buying, their inventory is leveraged by some of the world's largest brands and agencies, delivering meaningful results for both advertisers and media owners.

For more information, visit https://screenversemedia.com.

