ABCS Insights Selected as the Only Attribution Track Finalist for I-COM Data Challenge 2023

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCS Insights is proud to announce that it has been selected as the Attribution track finalist for the I-COM Data Startup Challenge. This achievement underscores ABCS's commitment to help publishers and brands get the most value from their ads through better measurement. Using the largest single-source of brand, consideration (web visits, retail visits, and search), and sales data (online and offline), ABCS Insights is able to provide its clients with direct consumer outcomes in near real-time.

"The I-COM Data Startup Challenge offers an unparalleled platform for startups to showcase their innovative solutions to a global audience of smart marketing professionals," said Andreas Cohen, Chairman of I-COM Global. The I-COM Data Challenge is an annual global competition that recognizes the most innovative and effective uses of marketing data. The Attribution Track specifically focuses on measuring the impact of marketing activities on consumer behavior, which is a crucial area in today's advertising landscape.

"We are thrilled to host a roundtable on Retail Media Networks: How retailers pulling data impacts accountability," said Jerome Shimizu, CEO of ABCS Insights. "We are looking forward to presenting how we leverage AI/Big Data on the industry's most complete consumer datasets to close the loop on ad campaigns, providing publishers a holistic view of the value of their media."

ABCS Insights is a leading provider of outcome-based advertising measurement. Utilizing a cookie-free and PII-free approach, ABCS has worked with over 100 top brands in CPG, financial, QSR, travel and automotive. ABCS Insights allows clients to get real world outcomes fast, to quickly pivot media buys and messaging.

