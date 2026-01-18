AbelZeta Announces Remaining China Rights to GPC3 Armored CAR-T Therapy to be Acquired by AstraZeneca

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbelZeta Pharma, Inc. ("AbelZeta"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products, announced that AstraZeneca has agreed to acquire AbelZeta's 50% share of the China development and commercialization rights to C-CAR031, such that AstraZeneca acquires the sole right to develop, manufacture and commercialize C-CAR031 globally. Under the terms of the agreement, AbelZeta will be entitled to receive up to $630 million from AstraZeneca including an upfront payment, and development, regulatory and sales milestone payments for the GPC3 program in China.

Under the terms of a prior agreement with AbelZeta, AstraZeneca owns the development, manufacturing and commercialization rights to C-CAR031 in rest of world, outside of China. AbelZeta is also eligible to receive additional milestone payments and royalties for rest of world development.

"This transaction reflects our commitment to leverage our platform technology to develop novel cell therapies in solid tumors of high unmet medical need, including Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and provides the opportunity to maximize C-CAR031's global reach" said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chairman and CEO of AbelZeta.

C-CAR031 is an autologous, Glypican 3 (GPC3)-targeting chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) therapy, designed using AstraZeneca's dominant negative transforming growth factor-beta receptor II armoring platform, and is currently being investigated for the treatment of HCC and other solid tumors.

About HCC

Liver cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death and the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. Several types of primary liver cancer occur in adults, HCC being the most common form. About 75% of all primary liver cancers in adults are HCC. Liver cancers are categorized based on the originating cell type. HCC begins in the liver as either a single tumor or several small nodules and at this local stage, it can be treated by locally targeted or surgical methods. However, most patients are diagnosed at advanced-stage, or their disease progresses to advanced-stage HCC when the prognosis is poor, with a 5-year survival rate of only 7% and a median survival of approximately 20 months. According to Frost & Sullivan, the incidence of HCC in China has been growing steadily to approximately 344,500 cases in 2024.

About AbelZeta Pharma, Inc.

AbelZeta is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with centers of excellence in Rockville, Maryland and Shanghai, China. AbelZeta is focusing on developing innovative and proprietary cell-based therapeutic products and is committed to ushering in bespoke treatments that harness the body's own immune system to fight against hematological malignancies, inflammatory and immunological diseases and solid tumors. AbelZeta advances research and development in its own GMP facilities at its centers of excellence, with a pipeline comprised of multiple CAR-T therapies.

