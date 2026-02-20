Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway (ACWR) announced today significant infrastructure improvements that will impact railroad crossings and the adjacent communities between Charlotte and Star, NC

CANDOR, N.C., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective March 1st, authorized train speeds will increase from 10 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour along the corridor extending from Norwood east toward Star. This includes, but is not limited to, the communities of Norwood, Mt. Gilead, Wadeville, Troy, and Star. As train speeds increase, ACWR encourages the public to remain vigilant at all railroad crossings and to use caution around railroad rights-of-way, tracks, and equipment. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to always obey crossing signals, signage, and safety warnings.

In addition, beginning in May, ACWR will initiate a rail replacement project along its corridor between Charlotte and Mint Hill. During this time, there may be temporary road closures and detours, as this work will involve activity within the railroad right-of-way as crews upgrade and replace rail to further enhance track conditions.

These improvements are part of ACWR's ongoing commitment to strengthening its rail infrastructure to better serve customers, improve safety, and support economic development throughout the region.

ACWR appreciates the cooperation of the communities it serves as these improvements are implemented. Please contact the ACWR with any further questions at its website here: www.ACWR.com.

