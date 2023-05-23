Ability First Welcomes Courtney Jurado, Chief Development Officer

News provided by

Envision Consulting

23 May, 2023, 19:24 ET

Executive Search and Recruitment Process Led by Envision Consulting

PASADENA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbilityFirst, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities to achieve their personal best, recently welcomed Courtney Jurado as their new Chief Development Officer.

Continue Reading
Courtney Jurado, Chief Development Officer
Courtney Jurado, Chief Development Officer

Ms. Jurado has over 15 years' experience leading programs, charitable giving campaigns and managing events. An accomplished scholar, among other degrees, she has a post-graduate certificate in Nonprofit Management from Duke University. She most recently served as the Executive Director of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, helping lead the fight against Breast Cancer while building a strong culture of philanthropy throughout the organization.

 "I'm a born networker who lives to connect the dots between what makes others light up and how that motivates their giving," said Ms. Jurado. "I have spent my professional career leading program operations and supporting charitable giving campaigns, and I feel both well-prepared for and excited about my new position and journey with AbilityFirst."

"Courtney's commitment and passion for growing charitable giving to important causes, like ours, is just one reason we are thrilled to have her join the executive team at AbilityFirst," said Lori Gangemi, CEO of AbilityFirst. "We are confident that the depth and breadth of her skills will help us further meet the growing needs of people with developmental disabilities and their families." 

Originally conceived in 1926 by visionaries looking beyond disabilities and seeing children and capabilities, AbilityFirst has long been comprised of pioneers and advocates for disability rights. Today, AbilityFirst is distinguished by: "evidence-based services, exceptional leadership and management, long standing experience and community roots, and outcomes-based program evaluation with measurable results." 

The appointment of Courtney Jurado comes after an extensive search and recruitment process led by the AbilityFirst search committee, in conjunction with Envision Consulting--a nonprofit consulting firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions. Envision's commitment to DEI is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, a focus on anti-biased decision making and more. In 2023, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color. In 2022, Envision was named a Top 60 Executive search Firms Serving the Nonprofit Sector by Hunt Scanlon. www.envisionnonprofit.com

SOURCE Envision Consulting

Also from this source

Mid-Kansas Community Action Program Welcomes Bambi Parker as Executive Director

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.