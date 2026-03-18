Dynamic, fast-growing agency with agent-first, service-oriented culture will leverage Integrity's transformative platform to expand reach and improve outcomes

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with ABN Financial Group, an independent marketing organization based in Dayton, Ohio, and led by Alex and Ginny Abuyuan. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

ABN Financial Gains Expansive Agent Resources and Proprietary Technology by Partnering with Integrity Speed Speed

ABN Financial delivers comprehensive guidance that helps clients confidently navigate both planned milestones and unexpected life events. The firm provides a full suite of services, including health and life insurance solutions, retirement planning, and estate strategies. Built on enduring principles of excellence and resilience, ABN Financial distinguishes itself through a robust onboarding program, dedicated agent support and continuous professional development. With an agent‑first, service‑driven culture, the organization ensures its leadership team remains closely engaged at every phase, empowering agents to thrive and enabling superior outcomes for clients nationwide.

"Alex and Ginny have real hearts for service. They teach agents how to lead with character and build not only a successful career, but a meaningful life," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "At Integrity, we're building a movement of people who care, serve and lead with integrity — and ABN Financial fits that vision perfectly. With access to IntegrityCONNECT®, as well as to our national partnerships and expansive product portfolio, their team can grow even faster and serve more families across the country. When already successful agencies incorporate Integrity's technology platforms and peer networks into their business, the standard of what agents can accomplish and become is elevated. We're grateful that ABN Financial has chosen to join Integrity, and we look forward to serving more Americans together."

"What attracts me most about Integrity is its spirit of unity. Integrity has created a way for industry leaders to come together and build something extraordinary by supporting each other," said Alex Abuyuan, Co-Founder of ABN Financial. "Integrity's technology platform is a game-changing breakthrough in agent workflow. Using IntegrityCONNECT, our agents can streamline their processes and scale their business without any limits. This partnership also creates greater legacy for our business and opens that same opportunity to our agents. They now see a path to an Integrity partnership for themselves, which is incredibly motivating. With Integrity at our side, ABN Financial is prepared to grow our team, serve more people and help others rise with us."

"We're proud to be part of an organization so closely aligned with who we are and the values our business is built on," said Ginny Abuyuan, Co-Founder of ABN Financial. "Our agents are already experiencing the benefits of partnership by utilizing Integrity's advanced resources and best-in-class technology. Integrity offers us a level of exposure and access that we couldn't have reached on our own, which inspires us to deliver even better outcomes for our clients. Our next chapter is about building a lasting and meaningful legacy that uplifts our community for years to come — and we're thrilled to do that alongside Integrity."

Integrity's transformative platform will accelerate ABN Financial's mission-driven approach to service. Proprietary benefits available to all partners include access to robust data and analytics, thoughtful leadership guidance and ongoing innovation. Agents gain a fully integrated overview of their business through IntegrityCONNECT, Integrity's industry-leading agent growth engine, which offers access to on-demand leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment, and simplified ongoing plan management. The ABN Financial team can also utilize Integrity's AI-driven and voice-activated digital assistant, Ask Integrity®, to deepen and strengthen client connections through real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders.

The Abuyuans gain additional support through Integrity's partner network, an iconic group of innovators who are united in a broad-based mission to help millions of Americans plan for the good days ahead. These visionary leaders are collaborating to build transformative solutions for today's consumers that offer a more integrated approach to life, health and wealth protection and planning. Their solutions are enhancing agent and advisor growth opportunities and optimizing insurance and financial services processes for all stakeholders, making them simpler, more streamlined and ultimately more human.

"Alex and Ginny are incredible leaders who live their values every day in the way they treat their team and their clients," said Andy Albright, CEO of The Alliance and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Their commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with Integrity's mission to empower agents through world-class technology, growth resources and a collaborative community. I'm excited to see ABN Financial continue to expand through Integrity's opportunities and I wholeheartedly welcome them to Integrity."

For more information about ABN Financial's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/ABNFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About ABN Financial

ABN Financial Group is an Ohio-based insurance and financial advisory agency providing personalized solutions to individuals and families nationwide. The agency offers life and health supplemental insurance, Medicare, retirement planning and estate planning, and combines industry expertise with a focus on agent mentorship and a client-centered approach. Grounded in education, integrity and client empowerment, ABN Financial Group creates tailored strategies that meet each client's unique goals and circumstances. The firm's team of dedicated agents is passionate about providing consumers with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions and pursue long-term financial security.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC