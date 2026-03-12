ABnet Expands Infrastructure Powerhouse to Meet Exponential Demand for AI Workloads

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABnet Communication Ltd., the leading "Platform Orchestrator" for cloud services, today announced a significant expansion of its service capabilities specifically engineered to support the global surge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads. As enterprises transition from AI experimentation to full-scale deployment, ABnet is providing the specialized architecture, sourcing optimization, and financial governance required to power the next generation of intelligent business.

The move comes as industry data confirms an unprecedented spike in infrastructure requirements. According to recent market analysis, global spending on AI-centric systems is expected to surpass $300 billion in 2026, with demand for specialized AI cloud workloads growing at a compound annual rate of over 35%. This exponential growth has created a complex challenge for enterprises: sourcing the massive computational power required while maintaining operational efficiency.

"The sheer scale of AI workloads has fundamentally changed the cloud landscape," said Shimon Amouyal, CEO of ABnet. "It is no longer just about storage; it is about high-performance compute, specialized GPU availability, and massive data pipelines. At ABnet, we are expanding our orchestration layer to ensure our partners can source, deploy, and optimize these heavy-duty workloads at the speed the market demands."

Architecting the AI-Ready Cloud

To meet this demand, ABnet has introduced a suite of tools and services designed to bridge the gap between leading cloud vendors and AI-driven enterprises:

Advanced AI Architecture Sourcing: ABnet provides direct access to high-performance compute (HPC) instances and specialized AI chips from top-tier cloud providers, ensuring seamless sourcing for LLM training and inference.

Operational & Financial Optimization: Utilizing proprietary analytics, ABnet helps companies optimize their "Cloud-to-AI" spend, preventing the common pitfalls of runaway costs associated with consumption-heavy AI models.

Unified Orchestration: Through its Velaris marketplace, ABnet enables partners to manage complex hybrid-cloud architectures and AI workloads through a single pane of glass, streamlining provisioning and monitoring.

Strategic Governance: Beyond technology, ABnet offers the financial and operational frameworks necessary to scale AI projects from proof-of-concept to production-grade infrastructure.

ABnet is a leading global aggregator and distributor of cloud services and IT solutions. With a robust presence in Israel, Europe, and the US, ABnet provides the strategic architecture and professional services required to modernize, secure, and scale digital infrastructure for the modern enterprise.

