Birtcher Anderson & Davis and ABR Capital Partners Acquire Airport Circle Business Park in DFW

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birtcher Anderson & Davis Associates, Inc. ("BA&D") and ABR Capital Partners ("ABR") announced the acquisition of Airport Circle Business Park, a multi-tenant industrial park located at 1103-1109 S. Airport Circle, Euless, TX. BA&D was able to acquire this highly desirable 50,112 square-foot property through its partnership with ABR for an undisclosed figure.

Rich Young Jr. from the Rich Young Company represented the Seller.

"We are pleased to be increasing our footprint in the DFW multi-tenant industrial space with ABR, with whom we share a similar investment philosophy and approach to doing business," said Evan Hanyak, Vice President of Birtcher Anderson & Davis. "DFW continues to be one of the strongest industrial markets in the U.S and we look forward to working alongside ABR in the execution of our business plan at Airport Circle."

"ABR has been an active investor in small–bay, multi–tenant industrial properties for nearly three decades," said Tom Burton, Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at ABR. "Through that experience, we've consistently seen this asset class perform exceptionally well when supported by hands–on management and proactive leasing. This marks our sixth investment alongside the Birtcher Anderson & Davis team, who have repeatedly demonstrated their expertise in unlocking value through disciplined operations and market–driven execution."

The property features varied bay sizes all with grade-level access. The property accommodates a wide range of configurations, among its 14 suites, giving tenants the opportunity for growth and expansion. The property is exceptionally well-located and highly functional. The site also offers convenient access to the DFW International Airport.

About Birtcher Anderson & Davis

Birtcher Anderson & Davis ("BA&D") is a California based, privately-owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm located in San Juan Capistrano, CA with additional satellite locations in CA, NV, and AZ. BA&D is a vertically integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring value-add, middle-market, multi-tenant warehouse and light industrial properties in high growth U.S. markets. For more information visit: www.birtcherandersondavis.com

About ABR Capital Partners

ABR Capital Partners is an independent real estate investment manager specializing in value-add investments in the U.S. middle market with a focus on niche shelter and logistics assets. Since inception, the firm has built a reputation as a trusted fiduciary with a disciplined, value-driven investment approach across select property sectors and markets. With more than 50 years of investing history, ABR leverages deep market expertise and cycle-tested experience in pursuit of strong risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

