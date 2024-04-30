ABRDN JOINS THE SAPHYRE ENDEAVOR

ABRDN LEVERAGES SAPHYRE'S PATENTED PLATFORM FOR THE ONBOARDING AND MAINTENANCE OF ITS TRADING RELATIONSHIPS WITH BROKERS AND CUSTODIANS AS WELL FOR TRADING AGREEMENT MANAGEMENT.

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, an industry award winning fintech company using patent-approved technology to solve pre-trade activities and post-trade issues, announces that ABRDN joins its network of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform.

Saphyre's automated intelligence handles onboarding and maintenance of custody, broker trading, and buy-side accounts while synchronizing in real-time associated reference data between them. This provides a real-time golden source of data to all external parties. Downstream, this solution eliminates issues related to failed trades, and at the same time enables real-time, T+0, collaboration between parties which is necessary to meet the upcoming T+1 commitments.

Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder of Saphyre shared, "We're ecstatic to have ABRDN, a leading financial investment management firm join our endeavor. By deploying our technology ABRDN will maintain data integrity through the lifecycle of a fund. Providing them with speed in the pre-trade thru post-trade processes not for just their firm, but also with their broker and custodial counterparts."

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

