Saphyre Named FinTech of the Year by The TRADE at the Leaders in Trading New York Awards

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading pre-thru-post-trade platform for some of the world's largest financial institutions, has been named FinTech of the Year by The TRADE at its annual Leaders in Trading Awards ceremony in New York City.

The TRADE is a globally respected publication for institutional asset managers, investment banks, hedge funds, and capital markets professionals. Its annual awards highlight firms that demonstrate meaningful innovation, measurable operational impact, and leadership across the trading and investment ecosystem.

"This recognition speaks to the real world impact our technology delivers every day," said Gabino Roche Jr., CEO and Founder of Saphyre. "We built Saphyre to solve some of the most time consuming and costly operational challenges in the industry. Winning FinTech of the Year reinforces that our mission resonates and that our clients are seeing tangible results."

Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder of Saphyre, added, "This award belongs to our clients and partners as much as it does to our team. Their collaboration and feedback continue to shape the evolution of our platform. We are grateful for their trust and are excited for what comes next."

This year marked major milestones in Saphyre's growth. The company launched its AI Agent for Onboarding, a first-of-its-kind capability that initiates full fund onboarding directly from email. This advancement has strengthened interoperability, reduced manual work for brokers and asset managers, and accelerated time to trade across the industry.

Saphyre's platform uses patented technology and a memory driven architecture to digitize, structure, and maintain pre-trade data and documentation. This technology eliminates repeated submissions, manual searches, and fragmented communication across counterparties. As a result, firms accelerate onboarding, improve trade readiness, reduce operational risk, and eliminate a significant portion of redundant post-trade activities.

As financial institutions face increasing volumes, tighter timelines, and rising regulatory expectations, Saphyre continues investing in intelligent automation that simplifies the pre-trade and post-trade landscape for asset managers, broker dealers, custodians, and service providers.

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

