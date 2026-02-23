Abre and CALSA Partner to Advance Educational Leadership and Latino Student Success Across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators (CALSA), a professional association that advocates for the continued development and placement of Latino educational leaders who are committed to quality public education, and Abre a K-12 data intelligence platform that helps districts save money, maximize time, and drive measurable improvement, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.

Through this partnership, Abre will support CALSA's mission by providing data analytics, engagement tools, and a centralized communication infrastructure that strengthen leadership development pathways, support member collaboration and learning, and enhance CALSA's ability to leverage insights for improved community outcomes.

Under the partnership, Abre will help CALSA:

Centralize member data and engagement pathways to foster stronger connections and informed decision-making.

to foster stronger connections and informed decision-making. Support leadership development initiatives by offering analytics and insights that help track progress and identify opportunities.

by offering analytics and insights that help track progress and identify opportunities. Enhance communications and resource delivery to CALSA's membership through customized digital tools.

"Abre is rooted in a culture of open connection, which is reflected in our name: Abre in Spanish means open," said Zach Vander Veen, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of Abre. "CALSA's work to grow and support Latino educational leaders across California is a natural fit with what we're doing at Abre. We're both helping education communities make better decisions with their data and building stronger communication and connections between everyone involved. We're excited to partner with CALSA and provide tools that help their leaders surface the insights they need to make an even bigger impact."

Abre serves as the intelligence system that centralizes data to break down silos and enable confident decision-making. With more than 250 integrations across common EdTech tools, Abre consolidates over 20,000 student, staff, and operational data fields into one secure, AI-enabled platform that supports strategic planning and day-to-day execution across academics, operations, finance, HR, student services, and community engagement. With the launch of its next-generation product , Abre now unites fragmented technology in a single, integrated platform—connecting administrators, staff, partners, families, and students with data to align strategy, act on insights, and accelerate measurable outcomes in and out of the classroom.

"We are thrilled to partner with Abre to deepen the support available to our members," said Jessica Ochoa, M.Ed., Chief Executive Officer of CALSA. "Access to powerful analytics and streamlined communications will enhance how we deliver mentorship and professional development, engage with our community, and advocate for policies that improve student achievement."

About CALSA

The California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators (CALSA) is a professional association dedicated to increasing the representation and effectiveness of Latino/a educational leaders in public education. CALSA provides mentorship, advocacy, networking, and leadership development opportunities designed to improve educational outcomes and support equitable leadership across California.

About Abre

Abre provides data analytics and engagement solutions for K–12 schools and educational organizations. Abre helps school districts streamline data, improve operational efficiency, strengthen engagement, and support confident decision-making, enabling leaders and stakeholders to focus on student success and improve district-wide outcomes. Learn more about Abre at https://abre.com/ .

