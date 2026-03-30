Abre and the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) Deepen Partnership Built Around Shared Mission Focused on Student Equity

For two years, Abre has helped ALAS build a robust membership site to connect data, community, and leadership development for districts serving Latino students nationwide

CINCINNATI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abre, K-12's #1 modern data solution, and the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) are deepening their partnership after two years spent collaboratively building a robust membership site that promotes the ALAS mission to support district and school leaders who serve Latino students nationwide.

This mission-driven alliance brings together two organizations with deeply aligned values. ALAS is committed to developing school and district leaders who ensure Latino students, who comprise approximately 30 percent of the school-age population, receive equitable access to quality education, a goal that aligns with Abre's mission to open learning communities by connecting what matters.

"ALAS strives to partner with organizations that truly support our mission, as Abre does. Our work together has allowed us to support our members in ways we could not readily do on our own," said Ulysses Navarrete, Executive Director of ALAS. "Abre truly understands our mission, and the technology they've built for us reflects that. That level of sustained investment is what makes this partnership so meaningful."

As ALAS's technology partner, Abre is responsible for designing and supporting the organization's full digital presence, providing it with the infrastructure of a much larger organization without the operational overhead from its public-facing website to its member community platform and annual National Summit site. The company also actively participates in ALAS's learning community by engaging directly with members, contributing to professional conversations, and supporting the networks the organization has built across nearly 20 state and regional affiliate chapters which serve more than 31 million students collectively.

"We are proud to partner with ALAS. We share a belief that when the right data reaches the right leaders, student outcomes improve," said Zach Vander Veen, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Abre. "Our close connection to ALAS's members, which are among the most experienced and mission-driven district leaders in the country, gives us a phenomenal opportunity to better understand where K–12 data infrastructure must go next. As AI, data governance, and district technology evolve rapidly, Abre's ongoing partnership with ALAS helps shape our approach, ensuring our tools reflect the real complexity of the communities they serve."

For superintendents and central office administrators in the ALAS network, the partnership opens opportunities to Abre's core platform capabilities, which are purpose-built to help school leaders understand what's happening with students and respond with confidence.

Abre's Student360 consolidates data from across a district's entire EdTech stack, including student information systems; learning management systems; assessment platforms; and more, to give administrators a real-time, 360-degree view of each learner across academics, wellness, attendance, behavior, and career readiness. Districts using Abre have documented outcomes including 35%+ improvements in chronic absenteeism, stronger MTSS implementation, and more confident budget and program decisions grounded in real evidence.

With hundreds of districts served nationally and a $24M Series A investment behind its continued growth, Abre is positioned to deepen its support of ALAS and its member organizations in the years ahead, expanding what's possible when technology, leadership development, and student equity work together.

About Abre

Abre provides data analytics and engagement solutions for K–12 schools and educational organizations. Abre helps school districts streamline data, improve operational efficiency, strengthen engagement, and support confident decision-making, enabling leaders and stakeholders to focus on student success and improve district-wide outcomes. Learn more about Abre at abre.com.

About the Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents (ALAS)

The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents [ALAS] is committed to providing a perspective to all aspiring school and district administrators, including superintendents, through programs, services, advocacy and networks rooted in Latino experiences and culture. Our Vision, Mission and Goals are to provide leadership at the national level that assures every school in America effectively serves the educational needs of all students with an emphasis on Latino and other historically marginalized youth through continuous professional learning, policy advocacy, and networking to share practices of promise for our students and the communities where we serve.

By the year 2026, Latino children will make up 30 percent of the school-age population. In the nation's largest states – California, Texas, Florida, and New York, all of whom are ALAS State Affiliates – Latinos already have reached that level. It is of vital interest to invest in the education of every child, and the professional learning of all educators who serve Latino youth.

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SOURCE Abre