Absa Collaborates with UnionPay International to Expand Contactless Payments in South Africa

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Absa, in partnership with UnionPay International (UPI), is launching contactless payments to UnionPay cardholders across South Africa, thereby strengthening its commitment to offering a seamless and secure payments experience. The collaboration ensures that customers with UnionPay cards can enjoy an even faster and more convenient checkout experience at thousands of retail stores nationwide.

With digital payments becoming increasingly popular, shoppers expect quick and hassle-free ways to pay. By enabling contactless technology, Absa ensures that customers can simply tap and go—whether they are grabbing a coffee, shopping for groceries, or making fashion purchases. The functionality eliminates the need for cash or a PIN entry for qualifying transactions.

"As Africa's biggest merchant acquirer, we are always looking for ways to improve the payment experience for consumers," said Chris Wood, Managing Executive for Product at Absa Business Banking. "Our collaboration with UnionPay International aligns with the growing consumer preference for contactless payments and will empower clients to transact in a fast and secure way. It will also enable Absa merchants to offer contactless payment options to more customers."

As part of this initiative, more than 44,000 payment devices across South Africa will now accept UnionPay contactless payments, including major retail chains, supermarkets, restaurants, and independent stores. This extensive acceptance network ensures that both local and international UnionPay cardholders can experience seamless transactions at their favorite shopping destinations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Absa Bank to bring the power of contactless payments to South Africa, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to digital innovation. This collaboration enhances the payment experience for both domestic and international cardholders, offering seamless, secure, and fast transactions. By expanding contactless acceptance, UnionPay is not only improving convenience but also empowering consumers to experience the future of payments today. As we continue to innovate, we are excited about the future of digital payments in South Africa and beyond, and we remain dedicated to providing solutions that benefit both businesses and consumers, fostering a more connected and efficient global payment ecosystem."

This collaboration reinforces Absa's commitment to providing world-class financial solutions and supporting the growing demand for digital payments in South Africa. Customers can use their UnionPay contactless cards at participating retailers.

About Absa

Absa Group Limited ('Absa Group') is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. Absa also has offices in China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic.

For further information about Absa Group Limited, visit www.absa.africa.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2600 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 183 countries and regions with issuance in 84 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.