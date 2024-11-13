ABSOLUT & KAHLÚA PARTNER WITH SABRINA CARPENTER TO BRING FANS THE SHORT N' SWEET ESPRESSO MARTINI THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

As the official spirits sponsor of her Short n' Sweet Tour in North America, the iconic brands introduced the Absolut & Kahlúa Short n' Sweet Espresso Martini for the perfect blend of music and cocktails, which is now available in a cocktail kit to enjoy at home. The limited-edition Absolut & Kahlúa Short n' Sweet Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit is designed to be as spirited and bold as Sabrina herself with everything needed to craft a show-stopping cocktail at home. The kit includes Absolut, Kahlúa, Owen's Espresso Martini Mix, a coupe glass with festive red ribbon and Sabrina's iconic kiss mark as an edible cocktail topper.

"It's no surprise how much I love Espresso, so I'm super excited about this partnership and to be able to share one of my favorite cocktails with my fans," said Sabrina Carpenter. "This will be the perfect addition for any holiday celebration, cheers!"

When it comes to the Espresso Martini, Absolut is the go-to vodka for mixing with Kahlúa coffee liqueur, a must-have ingredient and the top spirits brand2 associated with the Espresso Martini.

"Absolut and Kahlúa are continuing to build the legacy of the Espresso Martini by partnering with Sabrina Carpenter whose artistry aligns with the festive, vibrant energy of our brands," said Caroline Begley, Vice President of Marketing, Absolut & Kahlúa. "As seen through her massively successful tour, Sabrina is no stranger to bringing people together, and we're thrilled to be a part of creating a moment that connects music lovers and cocktail enthusiasts alike, especially during the holiday season with an Espresso Martini in hand."

The limited-edition Absolut & Kahlúa Short n' Sweet Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit is available on ReserveBar.com while supplies last for $85 plus shipping and handling. To learn more, follow @AbsolutUS & @Kahlua .

ABOUT ABSOLUT

Absolut Vodka is a world-leading premium spirit, made in one of the most energy-efficient distilleries in the world. Every drop of Absolut Vodka is produced in and around Åhus in southern Sweden – and while Sweden is its home, Absolut Vodka spans more than 140 markets around the world. Part of the Pernod Ricard group since 2008, Absolut Vodka is a champion and platform for social progression through creative collaborations and innovative products – its iconic bottle has been interpreted hundreds of times by renowned international artists and fashion designers. Absolut's "Born to Mix" campaign and brand ethos strives to bring people together, which is reinforced by Absolut voted for by US consumers as the #1 spirits brand in "TIME World's Best Brands of 2024" demonstrating its impact.

ABOUT KAHLÚA

Originating from Mexico in 1936 and made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, Kahlúa remains the world's leading coffee liqueur. Its global popularity was inspired by the famous Kahlúa Ladies, the game-changing women-only management team that began to spread the word of this rich-tasting drink to the US and beyond in the 1960s. Every bean of coffee used to make Kahlúa is grown in shade plantations of four remote farming communities in the Mexican coastal region of Veracruz and handpicked. It's a relationship the brand has nurtured and continues to do so. We work closely with farmers to help them adopt more sustainable farming methods and improve their living conditions. Today, the 300 tons of premium-grade green coffee used every year for Kahlúa is sourced following our partner Fondo Para la Paz's three-pronged approach to sustainable development.

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold and platinum certifications, and performing to sold out crowds around the world. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film. She is signed to Island Records, where she debuted her acclaimed Gold-certified fifth studio album, emails i can't send, which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard. The album features her hit single "Feather" which went #1 at Top 40 Radio, earning Sabrina her first #1. Her sold out emails i can't send tour took her to North America, Europe, Asia and Brazil, and she recently served as direct support for Taylor Swift in Latin America, Australia and Singapore on the Eras Tour. In April, Sabrina made her Coachella debut and was one of the most talked about artists of the festival. Ahead of her Coachella debut, she released her single "Espresso," which has quickly climbed the charts. Upon release, Pitchfork declared "Espresso" as "in pole position to be this year's song of the summer," and The New York Times heralded the single as the song ready to "propel her to the next level." Since its release, "Espresso" has gone on to reach #1 on the UK & Australian singles charts, Top 5 in the US, and #1 on Spotify globally, where it reached over 200M streams within its first month. Her second single, "Please Please Please," was released in June and shot straight up to the top of the charts. The single hit #1 on Spotify's Global and US charts, #1 on Apple Music and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before claiming the #1 spot a week later and went #1 at US Pop Radio. Sabrina made her Saturday Night Live debut in May on the season finale where she performed "Espresso" and "Feather/Nonsense." In August, she released her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. The album was instantly met with an outpouring of critical acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Variety, and many more. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making it the 3rd biggest first week debut in the US in 2024. Short n' Sweet also topped the charts around the world, reaching #1 in the UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, and France.

