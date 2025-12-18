Pernod Ricard Selects Publicis Santé as Lead Media Agency Across North America

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard, a global leader in premium spirits and wine, today announced a strengthened North American media strategy by consolidating its U.S. and Canadian media business under a single agency partner. Publicis Santé, a bespoke unit within Publicis Media, has been appointed the lead media agency for both Pernod Ricard USA and Corby Spirit and Wine Limited, building on a successful U.S. partnership established in 2022. This move reflects Pernod Ricard's ambition to elevate media as a strategic growth driver through advanced targeting, personalization, and data-driven insights.

Over the past few years, Pernod Ricard has transformed media into a true growth lever, building internal capabilities that deliver precision planning, full-funnel engagement, and measurable ROI. These efforts have driven tangible improvements in return on media investment and in media effectiveness. As the media landscape continues to evolve — marked by platform proliferation, retail media growth, and convergence of brand and performance — Pernod Ricard is committed to staying ahead by deepening connectivity across channels and content.

Publicis Santé was chosen for its proven ability to drive media effectiveness and ROI through advanced targeting, personalization, and predictive analytics. The agency demonstrated a deep understanding of Pernod Ricard's business with expertise in connecting paid, owned, and earned channels, ensuring seamless consumer engagement. Its agile, proactive approach and ability to scale innovation across markets make Publicis Santé a strong partner for future growth, while its culturally informed strategies ensure our brands resonate meaningfully with consumers.

"Publicis Santé has proven to be a great partner in helping us unlock the full potential of media as a growth engine," said Jenny Harmanson, Head of Consumer Connections & Experiences, Pernod Ricard USA. "Their ability to combine data-driven precision with cultural relevance ensures our brands connect with consumers in ways that matter most."

ID Comms served as the consultant to the Pernod Ricard North American Media Review.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Kenwood Vineyards and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

ABOUT CORBY

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, as well as Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs, and Foreign Affair® wines. Pernod Ricard S.A. indirectly owns in excess of 50% of Corby's issued and outstanding voting common shares and is considered to be Corby's ultimate parent. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

