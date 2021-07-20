AbsoluteCare Announces Kenneth Burdick as Chairman of the Board

BALTIMORE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare announced today that healthcare industry veteran Ken Burdick has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Mr. Burdick succeeds founder and former Chairman Alan Cohn, who will remain as Chairman Emeritus of the Board.

"Ken's unparalleled operational experience, financial expertise, and industry knowledge will help further shape our strategies for delivering quality, cost-effective health care solutions to our members and clients," said Mike Radu, AbsoluteCare's CEO. "Alan's unique leadership and vision helped to form and later shape our Company, and we are thankful and pleased to continue to get the benefit of his tremendous talent as we enjoy this next, exciting chapter."

"I am extremely excited to work with Alan, Mike and the management team to build upon AbsoluteCare's achievements as a transformative leader in value-based primary care for our country's most vulnerable populations through our unique, whole-person care model," said Mr. Burdick.

"I am proud of the work that we have done and the lives we have transformed over the past twenty-one years to position AbsoluteCare for the future," said Mr. Cohn. "I am confident that Ken, Mike and the Board will continue to lead the company toward further growth and success. I look forward to continuing to provide guidance to the company."

Prior to joining AbsoluteCare's Board, Mr. Burdick retired in January 2021 from Centene where he was Executive Vice President of National Markets and Products, including leadership and P&L responsibility for all health plans. Prior to the acquisition of WellCare by Centene in January 2020, Mr. Burdick was the President and CEO of WellCare since 2015. Prior to joining WellCare, Mr. Burdick had a 33-year career in healthcare with the vast majority (28 years) spent at UnitedHealth Group and Cigna. During his 14 years at UnitedHealth, Mr. Burdick held leadership roles including CEO of UnitedHealthcare, CEO of the Secure Horizons Medicare product and SVP of national underwriting.

Mr. Burdick is currently serving on multiple healthcare company boards and is the national Board Chair for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider, focused on providing comprehensive and preventative care to the most vulnerable and chronically-ill populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex and vulnerable members of the communities we serve - many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the top four to six percent of the population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, whether or not they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our comprehensive care centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has focused on fulfilling the needs of this population. And we have consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates out of five facilities: Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore and Prince George's County, Maryland; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since 2000, the Company has treated tens of thousands of chronically-ill individuals - living up to the mission that care goes beyond medicine.

For more information please visit: www.absolutecare.com

About Kinderhook

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 250 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information please visit: www.kinderhook.com

