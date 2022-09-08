AbsoluteCare Names Chris Goldsmith as President, ACO

Chris Goldsmith will lead Medicaid expansion for 2022 and beyond

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare is pleased to announce that Chris Goldsmith, former Landmark Health president, will lead the ACO division. As a member of the executive leadership team, Mr. Goldsmith is responsible for leading and further advancing AbsoluteCare's community-based care model. AbsoluteCare provides whole-person care beyond medicine™, with physical, behavioral, transitional, and social needs addressed in comprehensive care centers and in the community.

Chris Goldsmith

"As we prepare to open several new markets this year, the time was right to bring Chris Goldsmith on board," said Mike Radu, CEO. "His proven leadership and success improving the quality of member care in the community while reducing payer costs fits perfectly with our own."

Goldsmith comes to AbsoluteCare most recently from Vault Health, a national COVID-19 testing and digital health company, where he served as COO for the last year, after spending a year co-creating and advising for Belong Health, a Medicare and Medicaid-eligible health plan startup.

Before that, Goldsmith served as Landmark Health's president and acting CEO, doubling revenue growth and leading 900+ team members from multiple departments, including field operations, medical management, innovation, public policy, and technology.

"I am especially passionate about improving care for vulnerable and chronically ill populations," said Goldsmith, "so I was thrilled to learn about AbsoluteCare's integrated clinical approach to addressing the physical and psychosocial needs of each of its members. It's unique in the healthcare industry."

All told, Chris has been in healthcare operations for more than 20 years, also serving as Senior Vice President of Operations at Envision Physician Services. He was also SVP of National Practice Operations at Optum, in their Local Care Delivery division, where he served as the architect of a provider go-to-market strategy to encourage significant company growth.

Mr. Goldsmith holds an MBA from INSEAD in France and a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering from Duke University. He lives in Minneapolis with his family.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates in six markets: Atlanta, GA; Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. We have treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals, living up to the mission of providing care that goes beyond medicine.

For more information, visit absolutecare.com.

Contact: Lauren Cutruzzula

410-504-6971

[email protected]

SOURCE AbsoluteCare