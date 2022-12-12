AbsoluteCare Names Rob Posner Chief Technology Officer

Rob Posner will oversee technology strategy for 2023 and beyond

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare is pleased to announce that Rob Posner, an experienced healthcare technology leader, has joined AbsoluteCare as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Rob will lead the overall technology strategy for the company.

One of Rob's first tasks will be to enhance the Company's proprietary technology, allowing our care teams and providers to spend more time delivering the quality care that goes beyond medicine™ for our members in our Comprehensive Care Centers and in members' homes.

Rob joins AbsoluteCare after three years with Pediatric Associates as SVP of IT. Pediatric Associates is a national private equity-backed, value-based provider group headquartered in Florida. Before that, Rob spent four years as an IT and business leader at Envision Healthcare, one of the largest inpatient medical groups in the country. As Vice President, Transformation Office, he developed the organization's IT strategy and drove fundamental change and continuous optimization.

His previous experience includes working with Disney Parks and Resorts, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Capgemini, and IBM.

"Rob has deep experience in giving providers the tools they need to enhance member care," said Chris Goldsmith, President, ACO, "and we look to further innovation in ways that support the concierge model we want for our members."

Rob Posner is looking forward to tackling the technological challenges, but he prides himself on being a people person and a team builder. "I'm excited to work with such strong teams across all departments," said Rob. "I am especially taken with AbsoluteCare's mission to deliver care that goes beyond medicine to the most vulnerable members of the community. Technology should aid in that mission."

Rob holds an M.S. in computer science from Wayne State University and is a Prosci-Certified Change Management Professional. He currently lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his family.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates in five markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. We have treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals, living up to the mission of providing care that goes beyond medicine™.

For more information, visit absolutecare.com.

Contact: Lauren Cutruzzula

410-504-6971

[email protected]

SOURCE AbsoluteCare