AbsoluteCARE of Baltimore Awarded Three Year NCQA Accreditation for Care Management Program

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCARE of Baltimore, LLC, an innovative population health management company and fully integrated Patient-Centered Ambulatory Intensive Caring Unit delivery model that becomes the primary care provider for the most vulnerable, complex, highest utilizing patients, has been awarded full, three-year National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Case Management Accreditation for its Complex Care Management program. AbsoluteCARE of Baltimore joins an elite group of healthcare organizations who have received this accreditation.

AbsoluteCARE of Baltimore met the extensive Case Management Accreditation standards, which are developed with input from researchers in the field, the Case Management Expert Panel and standing committees, employers, both purchasers and operators of Case Management programs, state and federal regulators and other experts. The standards are purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality and help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible. AbsoluteCARE developed its Care Management program based on the NCQA's Complex Care Management standards and adheres to the Accreditation standards in all of its Ambulatory Intensive Caring Units throughout the country.

The NCQA only awards the status of Accredited–3 years to organizations that demonstrate strong performance of the functions outlined in the standards for Case Management accreditation.

"This achievement further demonstrates our commitment to provide patient-centered, whole-person care for the most at-risk vulnerable populations," said CEO Alan Cohn. "Earning this accreditation is the culmination of our dedicated and talented team, robust processes, pursuit of continuous improvement, and ongoing pledge to help transform healthcare."

"Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients' care."

About NCQA: NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About AbsoluteCARE: AbsoluteCARE is a privately-owned, fully integrated, Patient-Centered Ambulatory Intensive Caring Unit delivery model that becomes the primary care provider for the most vulnerable, complex, highest utilizing patients. AbsoluteCARE currently runs centers in Atlanta, Georgia, Baltimore, Maryland, Greenbelt, Maryland, and Philadelphia, PA. Since 2000, AbsoluteCARE has treated thousands of high-acuity, chronically ill patients. Innovative Population Health Management tools are leveraged, and a holistic approach is employed to care for the highest utilizers of healthcare services. AbsoluteCARE's unique "wrap-around" care model is dedicated to improving outcomes by offering quality care, social and behavioral counseling, and extensive patient outreach, all of which lead to newfound hope that is truly life-changing for the most at-risk populations.

AbsoluteCARE uses an integrated, all-hands-on-deck approach to provide members with a Patient-Centered Medical Home. Members are assigned their own multidisciplinary team, including a primary care physician, care manager, and social and behavioral experts to help them navigate any barriers in their lives. The team works together, fully focused on the entirety of each member's needs. AbsoluteCARE's evidence-based model has been proven to significantly improve quality and outcomes while reducing cost, leading to results that are largely unprecedented among this population.

