AbsoluteCare Selects ZeOmega for Chronic Care Management for High-Risk Patient Populations

ZeOmega Helps Healthcare Provider Reach and Manage Critically Ill Patients

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega®, the leading population health management organization, announced today that value-based integrated healthcare provider AbsoluteCare has selected ZeOmega's Jiva platform to fulfill its needs for comprehensive care management, utilization management, and clinical assessment support. AbsoluteCare goes beyond medicine™ to treat the most chronically ill and vulnerable patients and ZeOmega's tools, designed to identify insights about these populations, will improve outcomes and support AbsoluteCare's member-centric model.

It is well known that much of today's unplanned and nonproductive medical care stems from a lack of connectivity between care providers, care management and other aspects of patient healthcare. Studies show that earlier interventions and proactive care are key to reducing preventable, ambulatory care sensitive hospital visits and their associated costs. Jiva will equip AbsoluteCare with a comprehensive platform to guide care delivery and get ahead of health issues.

Serving members in their comprehensive care centers and neighborhood communities, AbsoluteCare will leverage Jiva to connect its diverse and robust provider network and interdisciplinary care teams to address medical, pharmacy, behavioral, and social determinants of health needs (SDOH).

"This partnership represents a milestone for AbsoluteCare, and we are excited to have found a tool that can power our unique care model that allows us to go beyond medicine to serve our vulnerable members across our diverse communities," said Mike Radu, AbsoluteCare CEO. "We are impressed with Jiva's functionality as well as the team's dedication to grow with us and look forward to what this engagement will do for our members and the managed care organizations we work with."

"This partnership with AbsoluteCare formally solidifies our position in, and value to, the healthcare provider market, and further illustrates the depth and breadth of Jiva's capabilities to effectively serve both payers and providers," said ZeOmega CEO Sam Rangaswamy. "Having a chance to support AbsoluteCare in impacting so many people facing multiple chronic health conditions and improve their lives, while preventing extraneous costs, is truly rewarding."

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers concierge health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our more than 20 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare currently operates in five markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA. We have treated tens of thousands of chronically ill individuals, living up to the mission of providing care that goes beyond medicine.

For more information, visit absolutecare.com.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of the 39 million lives covered by its clients. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

