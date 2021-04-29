Abuelo's Celebrates Cinco de Mayo 2021 with Festive Drink Specials All Day and a Fundraiser to Help End Childhood Hunger

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, announced today that the restaurant chain will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with festive drink specials all day and a fundraiser to help end childhood hunger. For each El Jefe Margarita or Flag Margarita sold at any of its locations, Abuelo's will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America.

Flag Margaritas will be served in a souvenir party ball that guests can keep. Guests who purchase an El Jefe Margarita get to keep the Cuervo shaker while supplies last. Each Abuelo's guest who purchases one of these drinks or makes a cash donation will receive a No Kid Hungry sticker to show their support for the campaign's vital work providing nutritious meals for children living with hunger.

Abuelo's will also have other $5 drink specials on Cinco de Mayo, including the La Grandeza Margarita, Sangria Rocks and 22-ounce Grande Mexican Draft Beer. Special pricing for all three items will be in effect all day on Wednesday, May 5.

"The Abuelo's team has a strong connection to the communities we serve, and that's why we create partnerships with programs that help children, benefit education and honor our military heroes," said Robert Lin, President of Abuelo's. "We've been proud to work with No Kid Hungry for years to celebrate special occasions and raise money at the same time because we believe no kid should go hungry."

No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure children are fed, both during the pandemic and in the recovery to follow. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need. Learn more at www.nokidhungry.org. Find an Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant near you at www.abuelos.com/restaurants.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 29 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one in six kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

