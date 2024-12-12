Abyss Battery® announces 2025 Redfish Tournament Contingency Program

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Another great American fishing tour kicks off! Cast your rods for glory in the most epic fishing tournament of 2025! Abyss Battery® continues its long history of support for professional redfish anglers, announcing that it will be the title sponsor for the Abyss Battery West Coast Pro Tour and official battery sponsor of the National Redfish Tour. This year, we're setting the bar higher than a marlin's jump at sunset! The National Redfish Tour airs on The Sportsman Channel, MOTV, World Fishing Network, as well as YouTube.

When: The redfish tour battle begins at dawn on December 7th, 2024, in Punta Gorda and wraps up in the fall of 2025.

To prove who are the top redfish teams, Abyss Battery West Coast Pro, The National Redfish Tour, Florida Redfish Series, Redfish Madness Tour and Professional Redfish League prizes include:

Cash Prizes: Top finishing teams running an Abyss battery wins $500 at selected tournament stops.

at selected tournament stops. Fishing Gear, apparel, gift certificates.

For more information, to schedule interviews, or to just share your best fish story, contact:

Kent Hickman

The National Redfish Tour Tournament Director

Phone: 863.286.5386

Email: [email protected]



About Abyss Battery®:

Abyss Battery® specializes in providing advanced lithium iron phosphate batteries designed to excel in even the most demanding environments. Using only premium, certified components, Abyss batteries offer exceptional safety, reliability, and performance across diverse applications—from marine expeditions to industrial operations. This commitment to excellence meets and exceeds industry standards, delivering power solutions trusted by professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. With Abyss Battery®, you're choosing a proven leader in durable and dependable energy technology.

About The National Redfish Tour:

Founded by anglers who believe that fishing is more than a sport, the National Redfish Tour is in its seventeenth year. It's our goal to find the top redfish team in the nation!

Visit thenationalredfishtour.com or call 863.286.5386 for more information.

