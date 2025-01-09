Abyss Battery® Introduces Game-Changing 24V and 36V Lithium Trolling Motor Batteries for the Ultimate Marine Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abyss Battery®, a leader in advanced marine battery technology, is proud to unveil its latest lineup of high-performance 24V and 36V Lithium Trolling Motor Batteries. Engineered to redefine power, reliability, and efficiency on the water, these batteries are built to meet the demands of anglers, fishing guides, and boat enthusiasts alike. Featuring cutting-edge Bluetooth Battery Management Systems (BMS), rugged marine-grade construction, and premium grade-A lithium cells, Abyss Battery continues to set the gold standard for marine power solutions.

Power That Keeps You on the Water Longer:

The new 24V and 36V Lithium Trolling Motor Batteries deliver unmatched performance, ensuring boaters stay on the water longer, fish harder, and explore farther. As the preferred OEM lithium battery partner for leading boat manufacturers across the U.S., Abyss Battery reinforces its position as a pioneer in marine battery innovation.

24V Lithium Trolling Motor Battery Lineup

Designed for smaller boats and lighter trolling motor needs, the 24V lineup includes the 24V 60Ah, 24V 75Ah, and 24V 100Ah models. Each battery is meticulously crafted to deliver exceptional power and unmatched durability. Key features include:

Efficient Power Delivery: Tackle heavy loads with confidence. Abyss 24V batteries are engineered for consistent power delivery, so you can navigate through wind, current, and other challenging conditions.





Extended Runtime: Stay out longer and fish further with extended amp-hour capacity, allowing for more hours on the water without fear of losing power.





Smart Battery Management: With built-in Bluetooth connectivity, anglers can monitor battery health, charge status, and usage statistics in real time using the Abyss Battery App.





With built-in Bluetooth connectivity, anglers can monitor battery health, charge status, and usage statistics in real time using the Abyss Battery App. Rugged Durability: Built tough to withstand the harshest marine environments, these deep-cycle batteries are made for long-term use in saltwater and freshwater conditions alike.

36V Lithium Trolling Motor Battery Lineup

Built for serious anglers and heavy-duty trolling applications, the 36V Lithium Trolling Motor Batteries are available in 36V 60Ah, 36V 72Ah, and 36V 105Ah models. These powerhouses are designed to deliver unstoppable performance on the water. Key features include:

Compact, Space-Saving Design: Eliminate clutter and reclaim storage space. Replace up to three traditional 12V batteries with one sleek 36V Abyss Battery.





Longer Life & Superior Performance: With a lifecycle up to 10X longer than traditional lead-acid batteries, Abyss 36V lithium models are built for multi-day fishing expeditions in extreme marine environments.





Advanced Bluetooth Monitoring: Track charge levels, power usage, and battery health from your smartphone with the Abyss Battery App, so you're always in control.





Track charge levels, power usage, and battery health from your smartphone with the Abyss Battery App, so you're always in control. World-Class Compliance & Safety: Certified to meet industry-leading safety standards, including UL1642, IEC62133, IEC62619, CE, UN38.3, and ROHS, ensuring peace of mind with every adventure.

Why Choose Abyss Battery?

Abyss Battery® is more than just power—it's a commitment to excellence on the water. From trolling motors to electric reels, Abyss Batteries are trusted by the most demanding anglers and marine enthusiasts. Here's why:

Unrivaled Technology: Proprietary software and design provide greater capacity and amp hours in a smaller, more compact case. This gives anglers more power without sacrificing valuable boat space.





Built to Perform: Engineered with top-tier grade-A lithium cells, Abyss Batteries provide a long, steady draw of power—perfect for long days and nights on the water.





OEM Preferred: As the go-to OEM lithium battery option for top U.S. boat manufacturers, Abyss Battery has earned the trust of industry leaders and serious anglers nationwide.





As the go-to OEM lithium battery option for top U.S. boat manufacturers, Abyss Battery has earned the trust of industry leaders and serious anglers nationwide. Customer-First Approach: Our products are built with our customers in mind—because we're anglers too. Every design, feature, and innovation is driven by a passion for performance and a deep understanding of marine needs.

Experience the Abyss Difference

Abyss Battery® is redefining the marine battery landscape with smarter, stronger, and longer-lasting lithium batteries. Power your trolling motor with the confidence that comes from using the industry's most advanced battery technology. Whether you're navigating shallow flats or offshore waters, Abyss Battery keeps you going strong.

For more information about Abyss Battery's 24V and 36V Lithium Trolling Motor Batteries, visit www.abyssbattery.com or call 855-719-1727. Explore the power, performance, and reliability that only Abyss can deliver.

