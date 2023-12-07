AC Hotel and Element Portland Beaverton Welcome Holiday Travelers

Brandt Hospitality Group's Hotels Near Portland Ready for Winter Travel

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Element Portland Beaverton and the AC Hotel Portland Beaverton are prepared for Holiday Travelers this season. Managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, these Marriott hotels offer the ideal accommodations for out-of-town guests.

The AC Hotel Portland Beaverton, located at 15705 NW Blueridge Drive, offers a modern design for an elevated experience. The hotel features an on-site lounge serving breakfast, small plates, and signature cocktails. Guests will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking with their stay.

Element Portland Beaverton, located at 15655 NW Blueridge Drive, offers a unique balance of sustainability and comfort. The hotel features extended stay suites with in-room kitchens. Complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, parking, and bicycle rentals are included with each stay.

Each hotel is conveniently located near many major attractions. Known for its active city culture, the properties are near seasonal activities like hiking in through Tualatin Hills Nature Park (THPRD), golfing at numerous nearby courses including the Oregon PGA, or sampling wines from the vineyards of Washington County Wine Country.

About AC Hotel & Element Portland Beaverton

Both Beaverton properties are part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more.

To book your stay at the AC Hotel by Marriott, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxab-ac-portland-beaverton/overview/

Stay in your Element, book now: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pdxel-element-portland-beaverton/overview/

These properties are managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Developer of the Year" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group