Residence Inn Dallas Grand Prairie Now Open

News provided by

Brandt Hospitality Group

24 Jan, 2024, 07:15 ET

Brandt Hospitality Group's First Texas Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie celebrated its grand opening on January 15th, 2024. The extended stay hotel is located at 3128 S. Highway 161, Grand Prairie TX, 75052. To view the hotel's website, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dalgr-residence-inn-dallas-grand-prairie/overview/

Brandt Hospitality Group is proud to open its first hotel in Texas. Residence Inn Dallas Grand Prairie is conveniently located near AT&T Stadium, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, Globe Life Field, and more. Guests traveling through DFW have a quick 13-mile drive to the terminal, making for easy travel. The hotel is the ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike due to its easy access to downtown Dallas, the airport, and neighboring cities.

Residence Inn Dallas Grand Prairie is a pet-friendly hotel featuring extended stay suites equipped with in-room kitchens. Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast and free parking during their stay. The hotel features a 24/7 fitness center and an outdoor pool. Spacious suites and amenities make this the ideal place to set up your home away from home.

The property features a custom sculpture by local artist, Joaquin Soto. Made from metals sourced with the help of the City of Grand Prairie, the piece represents the heart of Texas. To learn more about the artist, visit https://www.joaquinsotosculpture.com/

The management team is led by General Manger, Justin Bell, and Director of Sales, Melissa Whitmore. With over 15 years of combined experience, this team is ready to provide a quality guest experience.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Grand Prairie community and have the opportunity to provide genuine hospitality to the city's residents and partners. Our hotel is unique in the way that we can ensure our guests are as comfortable in our suites as they are at home," said Bell.

Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To book your stay, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dalgr-residence-inn-dallas-grand-prairie/overview/.

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Developer of the Year" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group

Also from this source

AC Hotel and Element Portland Beaverton Welcome Holiday Travelers

AC Hotel and Element Portland Beaverton Welcome Holiday Travelers

The Element Portland Beaverton and the AC Hotel Portland Beaverton are prepared for Holiday Travelers this season. Managed by Brandt Hospitality...
Radisson Blu Fargo Hosts Open House in Support of Local Charity

Radisson Blu Fargo Hosts Open House in Support of Local Charity

Radisson Blu Fargo held their 2nd annual open house celebration on Thursday, November 2nd in downtown Fargo, North Dakota. Festivities took place at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.