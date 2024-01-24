Residence Inn Dallas Grand Prairie Now Open

Brandt Hospitality Group's First Texas Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie celebrated its grand opening on January 15th, 2024. The extended stay hotel is located at 3128 S. Highway 161, Grand Prairie TX, 75052. To view the hotel's website, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dalgr-residence-inn-dallas-grand-prairie/overview/

Brandt Hospitality Group is proud to open its first hotel in Texas. Residence Inn Dallas Grand Prairie is conveniently located near AT&T Stadium, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, Globe Life Field, and more. Guests traveling through DFW have a quick 13-mile drive to the terminal, making for easy travel. The hotel is the ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike due to its easy access to downtown Dallas, the airport, and neighboring cities.

Residence Inn Dallas Grand Prairie is a pet-friendly hotel featuring extended stay suites equipped with in-room kitchens. Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast and free parking during their stay. The hotel features a 24/7 fitness center and an outdoor pool. Spacious suites and amenities make this the ideal place to set up your home away from home.

The property features a custom sculpture by local artist, Joaquin Soto. Made from metals sourced with the help of the City of Grand Prairie, the piece represents the heart of Texas. To learn more about the artist, visit https://www.joaquinsotosculpture.com/

The management team is led by General Manger, Justin Bell, and Director of Sales, Melissa Whitmore. With over 15 years of combined experience, this team is ready to provide a quality guest experience.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Grand Prairie community and have the opportunity to provide genuine hospitality to the city's residents and partners. Our hotel is unique in the way that we can ensure our guests are as comfortable in our suites as they are at home," said Bell.

Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie is a part of the Marriott Bonvoy family. Members are invited to unlock extraordinary experiences with member rates, free nights, mobile check-in and more. To book your stay, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dalgr-residence-inn-dallas-grand-prairie/overview/.

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Developer of the Year" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group