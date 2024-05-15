Home2 Suites by Hilton Poughkeepsie Now Open

Brandt Hospitality Group's First New York Hotel Welcomes Guests to Grand Opening

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton Poughkeepsie opened its doors to the public on May 9th, 2024. The extended stay hotel is located on the banks of the Hudson River at 2619 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY12601. To view the hotel's website, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/poukhht-home2-suites-poughkeepsie/

Brandt Hospitality Group is proud to announce their first hotel in New York. Home2 Suites by Hilton Poughkeepsie is conveniently located near Marist College and Culinary Institute of America in Dutchess County. The world's longest elevated pedestrian bridge – The Walkway Over the Hudson – is a quick 10-minute drive from the hotel.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Poughkeepsie features extended stay suites equipped with kitchen amenities such as a microwave, refrigerator, sink, and dishwasher. Induction burner cooktops are also available from the front desk. Guest suites feature a separate living space with a sofa bed for extra sleeping room.

The pet-friendly hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and free parking with EV charging available. The hotel features an indoor pool, along with a 24-hour fitness center.

The management team is led by General Manager, John Fennell, and Director of Sales, Amanda Lamando. Together, this team has over 40 years of combined experience. They are eager to welcome guests to the beautiful Hudson Valley.

Home 2 Suites by Hilton Poughkeepsie is a part of the Hilton Family. Hilton Honors members earn more for their stay. Enroll in Hilton Honors: https://www.hilton.com/en/hilton-honors/join/?OCODE=POUKHW

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about BHG, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group