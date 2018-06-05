AC Hotels by Marriott® Collaborates with Award-winning Beauty Brand KORRES to Re-invent the Travel Skincare Routine

BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotels by Marriott®, the design-driven lifestyle brand with a European soul from Marriott International, Inc., today introduced a new in-room bath amenity line with modern Greek apothecary KORRES. The debut of the products in the brand's 30+ properties in the U.S., including the newly-opened AC Hotel New York Times Square, marks KORRES' first-ever national U.S. hotel collaboration. The collaboration will eventually extend globally to all of AC's 120+ hotels. Travelers will also soon be able to unpack a custom AC x KORRES travel amenities kit available for purchase at AC Stores in select markets in the U.S.

Thoughtfully-Designed Bath Amenities, Infused with Soothing Natural Greek Flora, to Debut in AC Hotels Across the U.S.

"We're delighted to be collaborating with KORRES to create beautiful bath products that encourage our guests to take care of themselves and appreciate the present moment while traveling," said Benoit Racle, Senior Global Brand Director, AC Hotels by Marriott. "KORRES' European sensibility and meticulous attention to detail in their products perfectly aligns with the AC brand, where we believe it is the small things that can make a big difference to a guest's experience."

KORRES shares in AC Hotels' brand philosophy, which encourages each aspect of the hotel experience to be meaningful. AC Hotels edits away the unnecessary to remove friction, allowing guests to focus on what's important to them. Equal parts homeopathic, efficacious and joyful, KORRES' formulas are rooted in the use of herbs with pharmaceutical properties and Greek flora and food ingredients of the highest quality, combining tradition and science to create award-winning products.

Guests checking in at AC Hotels will be able to use the one-of-a-kind custom products throughout their stay. The amenities program consists of five items:

Citrus Fresh Showergel: This creamy-foam showergel has an uplifting, clean and fresh scent that captures the invigorating notes of citrus. Aloe Vera extract and provitamin B5 help maintain the skin's natural moisture levels, providing a protective layer to the skin to help retain moisture.

Citrus Fresh Body Milk: A moisturizing body milk that captures the invigorating notes of citrus. Enriched with Almond oil, active Aloe and provitamin B5 to enhance skin suppleness.

Shampoo Aloe & provitamin B5: This gentle shampoo contains mild cleansing and conditioning agents, making it ideal for everyday use. The Aloe Vera is rich in proteins and amino acids, moisturizing the hair and increasing its elasticity. Panthenol and provitamin B5 improve hair flexibility and strength and shine, making hair easier to comb.

Conditioner Aloe & provitamin B5: A lightweight conditioner that helps detangle hair without causing build-up, ideal for everyday use.

Milk Soap: An exceptionally mild, cream lather soap that leaves a velvety feel on the skin. Milk has been used as a cosmetic since ancient times, using the moisturizing, cleansing and nourishing properties. Thanks to milk proteins' excellent absorption and water-binding ability, they offer excellent moisturizing properties for the skin.

At select locations, the products will be available in bulk dispenser form to limit plastic waste in support of Marriott International's sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360.

"Teaming up with AC Hotels to provide their guests across the U.S. with our precious formulas is an exciting next step for KORRES as we continue to grow in the U.S. market. It was important for us to find a trusted partner with a similar set of values, such as design aesthetic, attention to detail, and superior quality," said Lena Korres, Co-Founder, KORRES. "Each luxurious KORRES product that guests will find in their sleek room is formulated to provide a joyful experience that they can feel confident and safe using."

To learn more about AC Hotels by Marriott, please visit ac-hotels.com.

About AC Hotels by Marriott

AC Hotels by Marriott®, a lifestyle brand that celebrates a new way to hotel complemented by a European soul and Spanish roots, boasts more than 120 design-led hotels in 15 countries and territories. Design-driven AC Hotels by Marriott® edit away the unnecessary to remove friction, providing thoughtfully designed moments of beauty, allowing guests to focus on what's important to them. The properties' modern design for modern business include buzzing AC Lounges, the perfect place for locals or visitors to get work done in style or to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and tapas. High-design guest rooms and public spaces with sleek furnishings and intuitive technology features such as the Media Salons and AC Libraries inspire and connect. AC Hotels by Marriott® is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information, visit ac-hotels.com. For more information, visit http://achotels.marriott.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About KORRES

Greek Pharmacist George Korres believes in the innate potency of natural ingredients. Chemical engineer Lena Korres believes that nature is the inspiration for scientific discovery. Led by their pharmacy heritage and their belief in the power of plants, they founded KORRES in 1996 out of Athens' oldest homeopathic pharmacy. With a deep knowledge of over 3000 herbal remedies, KORRES identifies the most powerful natural ingredients and maximizes their effectiveness using the latest scientific advancements. Each KORRES product delivers clinically proven results with formulations that reflect the meticulous attention to detail that is at the heart of everything they do.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,500 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 127 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

