W Hotels Introduces a New Season of Hotel Tales: A Global Storytelling Series Spanning Music, Taste, Culture, and Connection

New episodes star Orville Peck, Kenny Kwan, Emma Winder, Isaac Carew, and Adwa Bader, continuing the brand's bold creative evolution.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands, unveils the global rollout of the newest season of Hotel Tales , an editorial-documentary series revealing the spontaneous moments that can only occur across the brand's expansive global portfolio and enticing guests to "next time, be there."

Orville Peck at the W Austin

After debuting at the brand's newly transformed global flagship W New York - Union Square with Chloë Sevigny last year, this season expands across four continents and spotlights five creative forces: multi-hyphenate artist & performer Orville Peck , culinary creative Isaac Carew , model and presenter Emma Winder , multidisciplinary artist Adwa Bader , and multi-hyphenate artist Kenny Kwan . Hotel Tales is a cinematic series that captures the unpredictable energy and authenticity of a stay at W Hotels. Each story reveals spontaneous moments – where bold design, unexpected encounters, and playful twists blur the line between reality and performance. These are the experiences that transform an ordinary stay into something unforgettable, celebrating the vibrant spirit that defines W Hotels.

At the newly transformed W Austin , Orville Peck takes the lead in "The Masked Chase," a playful, cinematic escapade where he recounts the time when his iconic mask mysteriously goes missing before soundcheck. What follows is a high-energy pursuit through the hotel, until the chase concludes in signature W Hotels style: the mask is returned on a silver platter with a handwritten note, "Thought you might need this. - W Insiders."

At the newly transformed W Austin , Orville Peck takes the lead in "The Masked Chase," a playful, cinematic escapade where he recounts the time when his iconic mask mysteriously goes missing before soundcheck. What follows is a high-energy pursuit through the hotel, until the chase concludes in signature W Hotels style: the mask is returned on a silver platter with a handwritten note, "Thought you might need this. - W Insiders." In Hungary, British model and presenter Emma Winder stars in "Missed Postcards" a design driven whirlwind where a day meant for sightseeing was transformed into an irresistible immersion inside W Budapest . A whispered recommendation for the brand's signature AWAY Spa, winding staircases with terrazzo-lined corridors, and a velvet-glow dinner at Le Petit Beefbar all conspired to seduce her away from her original plans. "I went back to my suite after an iconic day of surprises," she shares. "The hotel had stolen the show."

While visiting the newly unveiled W Florence , British chef and model Isaac Carew tells the story of how he blurred the boundary between guest and gourmand. He set out to balance creativity, culinary inspiration, and his love of Italian cooking, but what began as a simple search for inspiration becomes a behind-the-scenes invitation into the hotel's culinary world: impromptu pasta tastings at the hotel's contemporary Italian food concept Tratto, animated conversations with chefs, and unexpected discoveries from the "Off Menu" repertoire.

Multidisciplinary artist Adwa Bader stars in "Writer's Block, Unblocked," an experience that transforms creative frustration into unexpected inspiration. She arrived determined to draft her next piece, but the hypnotic energy at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi pulled her in new directions. Sun-drenched lounges and skyline-framed pools to late-night conversations and design-soaked corners, every space sparked unexpected clarity. Each encounter nudged her further from her notebook and deeper into the city-meets-desert rhythm of the hotel. By nightfall, her writer's block evaporated, replaced by a story she could only have unlocked at W Hotels.

At W Macau – Studio City , multi-hyphenate artist Kenny Kwan recounts when a simple joke turned into a quintessential Whatever/Whenever moment in "A New Stage". After teased by his crew about cooking for them, a handwritten note slid under the door, inviting him to a private kitchen where a chef was waiting. Ingredients were prepped, the team gathered, and Kenny found himself crafting a scene that was entirely his own. "I finally wasn't playing someone else's story," he reflects. "I was being whoever I wanted to be. You had to be there."

"At W Hotels, every hotel is a stage for stories that could only happen here," says George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "From New York to Dubai, Macau to Florence, and beyond, our locations have sparked the bold, unscripted moments that define us; those fun, unexpected experiences you can't wait to share with others. Hotel Tales is our playful way of capturing that spirit: the creativity, spontaneity, and expressive energy that have always been at the heart of W Hotels while highlighting our newest and transformed hotels worldwide."

Born from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has shaped the trajectory of luxury lifestyle hospitality since 1998. The continued expansion of Hotel Tales reflects the brand's global evolution, blending provocative design, passion-driven programming, and a liberated approach to luxury for a new generation of travelers.

The latest season of Hotel Tales has been rolling out across the brand's digital channels, including Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and the brand's editorial platform, The Angle . Audiences can explore more than 70 W Hotels destinations worldwide at whotels.com, uncovering moments and stories that make viewers say, 'you just had to be there,' while crafting their own hotel tale worth saying, 'you just had to be there' for."

New stories are set to debut in 2026, inviting audiences everywhere to embrace the unexpected and to plan their next adventure – because "next time, be there."

ABOUT W HOTELS

Born from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has been at the forefront of lifestyle hospitality for over two decades. With over 70 destinations around the world, the detail-driven design, signature Whatever/Whenever service, and buzzing Living Rooms cultivate experiences of social connectivity. Each location brings together the magnetic energy of W Hotels and the essence of local culture, creating spaces for new perspectives and a freedom of self-expression. W Hotels is currently undergoing a multi-year brand evolution, to meet the needs of today's guest and deliver a new generation of luxury lifestyle experiences. For more information on W Hotels, visit w-hotels.com and stay connected on Instagram , TikTok , X , Facebook , and YouTube . W Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com .

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com .

