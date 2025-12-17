Marriott International Celebrates 100 Signings for City Express by Marriott in the U.S. and Canada

Growth milestone reflects accelerating global demand for midscale hotels as the company expands City Express by Marriott across key markets in the region.

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has reached 100 signed agreements for City Express by Marriott properties in the U.S. and Canada. With six properties that have opened so far in 2025, and four more slated to open by the end of the year, this achievement underscores the demand that is fueling the company's expanding midscale portfolio.

"City Express by Marriott continues to demonstrate incredible momentum in the U.S. and Canada, with this milestone occurring just over a year after we introduced the midscale brand to the region," said Noah Silverman, Global Development Officer, U.S. and Canada. "Reaching 100 signings for City Express by Marriott reflects the strong appetite for midscale in the market, and we're thrilled to offer owners a new opportunity to join the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem while providing guests with more ways to travel with us."

Marriott remains focused on scaling regional brands to achieve global reach, and City Express by Marriott continues to expand beyond its roots in its Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. The company also recently announced signed agreements to introduce the brand in Marriott's Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region, with two planned properties in Osaka, Japan.

City Express by Marriott offers efficient, reliable stays designed for value-conscious travelers, drawing new guests into the company's portfolio and industry-leading loyalty platform, Marriott Bonvoy. With a conversion-friendly model, the brand also provides owners with an efficient speed-to-market brand design. Properties typically feature modern guestrooms, complimentary breakfast, high-speed internet, and convenient amenities for both business and leisure travelers.

Guided by the strategy to grow City Express by Marriott in well-connected, convenient markets across the region, the company's latest signings include:

City Express by Marriott Kissimmee: Located in a popular leisure destination near Orlando, this 197-room property is set to offer travelers convenient access to the city's many entertainment venues.

Located in a popular leisure destination near Orlando, this 197-room property is set to offer travelers convenient access to the city's many entertainment venues. City Express by Marriott Dulles: Conveniently positioned near Dulles Airport and less than an hour from Washington, D.C., the planned 90-key hotel is set to undergo a full renovation ahead of joining the brand portfolio.

Conveniently positioned near Dulles Airport and less than an hour from Washington, D.C., the planned 90-key hotel is set to undergo a full renovation ahead of joining the brand portfolio. City Express by Marriott Amarillo: Serving the Texas Panhandle market, this 73-room property is slated to provide a comfortable stay for road‑trip and regional travelers in the area.

Serving the Texas Panhandle market, this 73-room property is slated to provide a comfortable stay for road‑trip and regional travelers in the area. City Express by Marriott Sandusky: Just a short drive from Lake Erie, the hotel is expected to offer 50 guestrooms and proximity to family attractions such as water parks, wildlife areas, and amusement parks.

Just a short drive from Lake Erie, the hotel is expected to offer 50 guestrooms and proximity to family attractions such as water parks, wildlife areas, and amusement parks. City Express by Marriott Carson City: In Nevada's capital city, the 86-room property is poised to deliver convenient access to business and leisure destinations.

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to our plans, expectations, and future growth prospects regarding City Express by Marriott; deal signings, expected future project openings and portfolio growth; brand debuts in certain markets and regions; demand for midscale hotels; our development pipeline; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT CITY EXPRESS BY MARRIOTT

City Express by Marriott offers travelers a space where convenience meets comfort. Catering to the needs of both business and leisure travelers, the brand offers seamless and efficient stays in convenient locations ensuring a hassle-free journey. With a focus on quality and simplicity, guests do more than just stay – they relax, recharge, and get ready for whatever comes next. With around 150 properties in 4 countries, City Express by Marriott, our flagship, stands alongside City Express Plus by Marriott, City Express Suites by Marriott, City Express Junior by Marriott, and City Centro by Marriott each uniquely designed for a different segment of travelers. City Express by Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi . For more information or reservations, visit marriott.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com.

